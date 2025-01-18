EXCLUSIVE: Patriots CB Jonathan Jones on Mike Vrabel, Free Agency and More | Pats Interference

In an exclusive interview, Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones joins the show to cover his reaction to Mike Vrabel’s hiring, Jerod Mayo’s firing, how teammates reacted, whom he wants the Patriots to add to their coaching staff and later their roster during free agency. Finally, Jon makes a Super Bowl pick and shares how he’ll be following the team’s offseason.

Pats Interference is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !