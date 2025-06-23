Expect Celtics to Trade Jrue Holiday This Offseason | The Big 3 NBA Podcast

On this week’s show, Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lunis and Gary Washburn discuss Oklahoma City’s Game 7 NBA Finals win to secure the franchise’s first NBA title since leaving Seattle. In addition, they break down what the Thunder as the new NBA champion means to the Boston Celtics’ quest for Banner 19.

⏰️0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️

1:05 – Oklahoma City Thunder win 2025 NBA Championship

13:46 – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

18:16 – Thunder Championship impact Celtics

24:57 – Prizepicks

26:24 – Looking at offseason for Celtics

32:25 – Threats in Eastern Conference Next Season

40:51 – Rockets acquire Kevin Durant

49:13 – Lakers sold to to Mark Walter

51:56 – Wrapping up

