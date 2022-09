In our brand new edition of the All Access show, we go over the top football games going down this weekend. First we take a look into the college football fixture with Oklahoma Sooners legend Gabe Ikard, and then we welcome former NFL players Anthony Becht and Super Bowl winner Jonathan Casillas to make their picks for the top fixtures on the NFL week 2 card.

