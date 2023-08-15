Running Back Ezekiel Elliott Signs 1-Year Deal with Patriots

Former Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.

A free-agent, Elliott was released from the Cowboys this off-season after seven seasons with the organization. In addition to the $3 million base salary, he also receives a $1 million signing bonus that can be worth up to $6 million with incentives.

Elliott tweeted on Friday announcing his move to the Patriots saying, “One Five, all the way live ! @Patriots.” He will wear number 15 for the team, the same number he Elliott wore in college for Ohio State. He previously wore number 21 for the Cowboys.

Earlier this month, speculation Elliott might join New England was high, as he was hosted for a workout with the team during training camp.

The Cowboys released Elliott after he signed a massive 6 year, $90 million deal with the team that they didn’t have enough space for. The running back had a tough year in terms of his production and explosiveness.

The 2 time All-Pro Running Back brings a lot to a Patriots offense that is lacking in the backfield. Elliott is a tremendous pass-blocker and has a keen eye for running between the tackles.

Despite tallying career lows in 2022 with 876 rushing yards and a 3.8-yard per carry average, the 28 year old still had 12 touchdowns on the season.

Other areas that Ezekiel Elliott stands out in are availability and experience, which is desperately needed at the running back position for the Patriots. Veteran Ty Montgomery is sidelined with a leg injury, and Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris are just second year players.

Over his 7 year career, Elliott has rushed for 8,262 yards, scoring 68 rushing touchdowns. He was drafted fourth overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 NFL draft, and went on to start as a rookie. Elliott led the league in rushing yards in 2016 and 2018.

Once touted as one of the most productive running backs in the league, Elliott looks to add tremendous value with his size, athleticism, blocking and pass-catching skills.

Elliott will most likely be a one-two punch with Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who was overused last season. The addition of Elliott and Juju-Smith Schuster show that the Patriots are looking to even out their offense with veteran talent who have proven availability.

Ezekiel Elliott will add much needed to depth to the Patriots running back position.