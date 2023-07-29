Ezekiel Elliott Set to Visit Patriots

Two-time All-Pro Running Back Ezekiel Elliott is set to meet with the Patriots today, per a report by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Taylor Kyles from CLNS Media navigates the potential signing for the Patriots, including Elliott’s outstanding football IQ in areas such as pass protection, blitzing, and support as a Fullback.

🚨FA RB Ezekiel Elliot is set to visit New England today – Will the #Patriots sign the former 2x All Pro?🏟 🏈@tkyles39 discusses what Zeke could bring to a Bill O'Brien led offense this season 👀 📺Full Zeke Video: https://t.co/t6EjNhvs7A ⚡️by @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/zkUB4Z13Bi — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) July 29, 2023

