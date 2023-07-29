    Subscribe
    NFL

    Ezekiel Elliott Set to Visit Patriots

    Mackenzie BrunoBy 1 Min Read

    Two-time All-Pro Running Back Ezekiel Elliott is set to meet with the Patriots today, per a report by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

    Taylor Kyles from CLNS Media navigates the potential signing for the Patriots, including Elliott’s outstanding football IQ in areas such as pass protection, blitzing, and support as a Fullback.

    FanDuel Sportsbook is the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network!

    Visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON to get up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS in bonus bets! Take your first swing at betting MLB on FanDuel and get TEN TIMES your first bet amount in bonus bets – up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS – win or lose. 21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234. FanDuel – Official Partner of Major League Baseball.

    Trending
    Celtics Situation with Jaylen Brown Not Abnormal

    Share.

    Mackenzie Bruno is a junior at Emerson College pursuing a degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication. She is also on the women’s basketball team.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.