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Favorite Edge Draft Targets for Patriots with Evan Lazar | All 32 NFL Podcast

CLNS MediaBy Updated:2 Mins Read

Mike brings in Evan Lazar of Patriots.com to help him work through the edge class in this year’s draft. There are a bunch of good prospects but all have flaws. How do you separate the good from the bad and decide who fits best in New England?

0:00 – Welcome in Guest Evan Lazar!
0:50 – Initial Thoughts on EDGE Class
2:03 – Patriots addition of Romeo Doubs this offseason
4:02 – Expectations for Kayshon Boutte in 2026 Season
6:15 – Dissecting the Edge Class in 2026 NFL Draft with Evan Lazar
7:55 – Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
11:31 – TJ Parker, Clemson
14:02 – Zion Young, Missouri
18:14 – Prizepicks
19:42 – Malachi Lawrence, UCF
22:28 – R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
24:32 – Gabe Jacas, Illinois
27:23 – Derrick Moore, Michigan
29:11 – Romello Height, Texas Tech
31:11 – Keyron Crawford, Auburn
32:30 – Jaishawn Barham, Michigan
36:06 – George Gumbs Jr., Florida
37:22 – Max Llewellyn, Iowa
38:29 – Wrapping up!

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