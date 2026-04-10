Favorite Edge Draft Targets for Patriots with Evan Lazar | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike brings in Evan Lazar of Patriots.com to help him work through the edge class in this year’s draft. There are a bunch of good prospects but all have flaws. How do you separate the good from the bad and decide who fits best in New England?

0:00 – Welcome in Guest Evan Lazar!

0:50 – Initial Thoughts on EDGE Class

2:03 – Patriots addition of Romeo Doubs this offseason

4:02 – Expectations for Kayshon Boutte in 2026 Season

6:15 – Dissecting the Edge Class in 2026 NFL Draft with Evan Lazar

7:55 – Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

11:31 – TJ Parker, Clemson

14:02 – Zion Young, Missouri

18:14 – Prizepicks

19:42 – Malachi Lawrence, UCF

22:28 – R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

24:32 – Gabe Jacas, Illinois

27:23 – Derrick Moore, Michigan

29:11 – Romello Height, Texas Tech

31:11 – Keyron Crawford, Auburn

32:30 – Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

36:06 – George Gumbs Jr., Florida

37:22 – Max Llewellyn, Iowa

38:29 – Wrapping up!

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