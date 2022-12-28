Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal: Georgia vs. Ohio State Odds, Preview, and Prediction

It’s been just under a month since the 2022 College Football Playoff was announced on December 4th, and the wait is finally over.

Michigan and TCU will face off in the Peach Bowl from Glendale, Arizona at 4pm on New Years Eve – and Georgia and Ohio State will face off in the Fiesta Bowl from Atlanta’s Mercedez Benz Stadium at 8pm. Below are the betting odds and preview for the Fiesta Bowl according to our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag. You can check out a Peach Bowl preview HERE.

Fiesta Bowl

January 31, 2022 – Mercedes Benz Stadium

8:00pm – ESPN

Odds – (1) Georgia vs. (4) Ohio State

Spread: Georgia -6.5

Moneyline: Georgia -255/Ohio State +215

Total: 63

Storylines

Below is an InfoMap, from BetOnline, outlining who the betting public in each state is placing their money to win the College Football Playoff National Championship:

Ohio State has eight states (Ohio, Indiana, Iowa, Oklahoma, Missouri, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia), while Georgia is second to only Michigan with 19 states. Here’s what I wrote about each team in my College Football Playoff Preview:

Many will say that Ohio State backed its way into the playoff after a 22-point spanking against Michigan, but it was obvious that they deserved a spot following USC’s loss to Utah in the PAC-12 championship. Heisman candidate CJ Stroud now has a chance to win a Natty after throwing for 3,340 yards and a nation-leading 37 TDs in 2022. The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs steamrolled their way through the SEC once again this season behind another dominant defense and some quality quarterback play from Stetson Bennett. The Dawgs are 11-0 and are SEC champions for the second time under head coach Kirby Smart.

The two quarterbacks in this game, Stroud and Bennett, were both Heisman trophy finalists this season and will faceoff for the first time in their storied careers. Stroud is 21-3 in two seasons at the helm for Ohio State, while Stetson Bennett is 30-3 as a starter for the Bulldogs. Both of these guys only know winning.

Prediction/Pick

Though this one will be closer than people think – the better team will pull it out in the end.

The Georgia defense proves to be too much for CJ Stroud, and the Stetson Bennett-led Bulldogs to their second consecutive National Championship game.

Prediction: Georgia 31 – Ohio State 28

Side: Ohio State +6.5

Total: UNDER 63

