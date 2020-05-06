Fighting Dirty: A Heart-to-Heart about “Glorified Dishwashers”

If you want to light a fuse under a Sterile Processing technician, call them a “glorified dishwasher.” Few things seem to get under our skin quicker than this one phrase that has been weaponized by frustrated healthcare workers who don’t value how CRITICAL we actually are to patient care, and how complex our jobs really can be. However, on this episode of Fighting Dirty, Hank pushes back against our immediate response in a way that every SPD professional should listen to and take to heart. This is about more than just defending the importance of our work. It’s about winning the war for true dignity & respect for every hospital team.

#FightingDirty #HankBalch #BeyondClean #WeFightDirty™

Click To Subscribe on YouTube, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play or Spotify or Visit Our Website!