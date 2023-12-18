Film Review: How Chiefs Torched the Patriots Man Coverage

Welcome to another episode of Patriots Daily’s film review, where your host, Taylor Kyles from CLNS Media, offers an insightful breakdown of Patrick Mahomes’ exceptional performance vs man coverage in Week 15 against the New England Patriots. Kyles analyzes how Andy Reid schemes for success, how Patrick Mahomes excelled outside of structure, and how New England’s pass rush stopped the bleeding.

FILM TIMELINE:

0:00 Intro

1:48 McKinnon pass TD

8:42 CEH explosive screen 13:14 Bunch conversion

16:29 CEH TD 20:57 Barmore sack

24:59 Wilson sack

