Film Room: How Stefon Diggs Can Unlock Patriots Offense

The Patriots have finally landed their veteran receiver, signing former division rival Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract with $26 million guaranteed. The move comes with some obvious concerns, but it’s a low-risk, potentially high-reward investment for a team with too much money and not enough talent.

A 2x All-Pro and Pro Bowler from 2020-2023, Diggs is one of the most accomplished receivers of the past half-decade. The 6’0”, 195-pounder has never had great size or explosiveness, but he’s a savvy route-runner with outstanding toughness and ball skills.

Diggs also has experience working with young quarterbacks, having been integral in Josh Allen’s ascension and a top target for C.J. Stroud in 2024.

Here’s a look at Drake Maye’s newest target and what he brings to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense.

