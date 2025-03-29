Close Menu
Film Room: How Stefon Diggs Can Unlock Patriots Offense

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles breaks down the film on Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs and his potential impact on New England's offense.
The Patriots have finally landed their veteran receiver, signing former division rival Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract with $26 million guaranteed. The move comes with some obvious concerns, but it’s a low-risk, potentially high-reward investment for a team with too much money and not enough talent.

A 2x All-Pro and Pro Bowler from 2020-2023, Diggs is one of the most accomplished receivers of the past half-decade. The 6’0”, 195-pounder has never had great size or explosiveness, but he’s a savvy route-runner with outstanding toughness and ball skills.

Diggs also has experience working with young quarterbacks, having been integral in Josh Allen’s ascension and a top target for C.J. Stroud in 2024.

Here’s a look at Drake Maye’s newest target and what he brings to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense.

