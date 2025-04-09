Film Room: Top Day 2 WR Fits for Patriots in 2025 NFL Draft

While adding Stefon Diggs brought much-needed credibility to the Patriots’ passing game, there’s still work to be done at wide receiver. In a group full of possession and slot types, New England could use a more vertical presence, particularly on the outside, to open things up and unlock Drake Maye’s special arm talent.

We’ve broken down why Travis Hunter should be a virtual lock if he falls to the 4th pick and why Tet McMillan could be a perfect fit for Maye and OC Josh McDaniels. But if Hunter goes top 3 and the Patriots opt for a left tackle or defender with their top pick, wide receiver will have to wait until day two. Fortunately, that’s where this year’s crop really shines.

From high-upside gambles like Luther Burden and Savion Williams, to big-bodied ball magnets like Jayden Higgins and Jack Bech, to budding dynamos like Isaiah Bond and Jalen Royals, there’s something for every receiver-needy team in the early-mid rounds. But today, I’m gonna be breaking down the three prospects I think are the best fits to bring big-play ability to the Patriots’ offense.

