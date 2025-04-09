Close Menu
Subscribe
Almost Shameless

Film Room: Top Day 2 WR Fits for Patriots in 2025 NFL Draft

CLNS Media's Taylor Kyles breaks down his top Day 2 wide receiver fits for the Patriots and how they can help unlock Drake Maye.
Taylor KylesBy 2 Mins Read
https://t.co/u30zDaCLCd

While adding Stefon Diggs brought much-needed credibility to the Patriots’ passing game, there’s still work to be done at wide receiver. In a group full of possession and slot types, New England could use a more vertical presence, particularly on the outside, to open things up and unlock Drake Maye’s special arm talent. 

We’ve broken down why Travis Hunter should be a virtual lock if he falls to the 4th pick and why Tet McMillan could be a perfect fit for Maye and OC Josh McDaniels. But if Hunter goes top 3 and the Patriots opt for a left tackle or defender with their top pick, wide receiver will have to wait until day two. Fortunately, that’s where this year’s crop really shines. 

From high-upside gambles like Luther Burden and Savion Williams, to big-bodied ball magnets like Jayden Higgins and Jack Bech, to budding dynamos like Isaiah Bond and Jalen Royals, there’s something for every receiver-needy team in the early-mid rounds. But today, I’m gonna be breaking down the three prospects I think are the best fits to bring big-play ability to the Patriots’ offense.

Become a Patriots Press Pass member on YouTube for access to this full film breakdown and more exclusive content!

Share.

Taylor Kyles is the lead NFL Analyst for CLNS Media covering players, schemes, and tendencies through a New England Patriots-centric lens.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.