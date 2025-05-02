Film Room: TreVeyon Henderson Can Do It All for Patriots

The Patriots added one of this draft’s most dynamic weapons with the 38th overall pick, landing Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson.

The 22-year-old started for four seasons in Columbus, earning All-Big Ten recognition each season, being voted a team captain as a senior, and fumbling just once in his career. Some may not have seen the value in New England taking a running back early, but Henderson’s versatility makes him a valuable commodity no matter the down or distance.

He’s an elite in pass pro, led this year’s class with 7.0 yards per carry last season, and has serious untapped potential as a receiver.

Between his field-flipping speed, physical play style, and high football IQ, Henderson should quickly, if not immediately, be a featured player for the Patriots. So today, we’re diving into the tape to see how the former Buckeye could be used in Josh McDaniels’ revamped offense.

