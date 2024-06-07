Film Room: Why Jaheim Bell Could Become Key Playmaker for Patriots

Jaheim Bell was the Patriots’ final pick in April’s draft, but he could prove to be the steal of the class.

This year’s tight-end crop featured several interesting day-three gambles, but few, if any, stood out more than the Florida State product. Bell offers rare explosiveness and experience at every skill position, with his trainer, TJ Brown, comparing him to All-Pro Deebo Samuel for his ability to make an impact from anywhere in the formation.

He began his career at South Carolina, missing the first five games of a pandemic-shortened season with a knee injury. Bell bounced back the next season, leading his team with five touchdown grabs, but transferred to Florida State as a senior for more touches. He put up modest numbers as the third option behind Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, ranking middle of the pack among FBS tight ends by most raw metrics. But he also set career highs in catches and receiving yards, and few at the position did more with their opportunities.

While Bell’s lack of consistency, production, and a true position hurt his draft stock, he generated mid-day three buzz thanks to strong Senior Bowl and combine performances. The Patriots even sent scouts to work him out at Florida State’s pro day.

The #Patriots reportedly sent coaches specifically for FSU TE Jaheim Bell Bell's more of an H-back/big slot with experience at RB, but he's got good mobility and speed with mostly reliable hands Not super elusive after the catch, but he's competitive and fights for extra yards https://t.co/gcVVYHAL8G pic.twitter.com/eBHW2UMM8B — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 23, 2024

Despite his impressive pre-draft process, Bell slipped to New England early in the 7th round, making him the second-to-last tight end drafted ahead of the Buccaneers’ Devin Culp.

Hunter Henry is the Patriots’ clear-cut starter at tight end, and Austin Hooper offers solid depth, but neither is exceptionally explosive or versatile. Bell offers both in spades, and though he’s more of a jack-of-all-trades than a true Swiss Army knife, he can become a dynamic role player if used creatively.

Here’s a deep dive into the rookie’s intriguing skill set and potential fit in the Patriots’ new-look offense.

HOW HE WINS

At 6’2″ (4th percentile) and 241 lbs (8th percentile), Bell’s lack of size is impossible to ignore, and his 33″ arms (49th percentile) are just average for a tight end. He isn’t big enough to play in-line consistently, and he’ll need advantageous matchups to thrive as a blocker, but he makes up for these shortcomings with rare athleticism and toughness as a ball carrier.

At the combine, Bell ranked in the top five at his position in the broad jump (124″, 91st percentile), 40-yard dash (4.61 seconds, 88th percentile), 10-yard split (1.58 seconds, 86th percentile), and vertical jump (35″, 72nd percentile). These numbers were comparable to second-team All-Pro Sam LaPorta and former Patriot Daniel Graham.

Bell’s explosiveness was most evident after the catch, as his 7.9-yard average target depth ranked 13th-lowest among FBS tight ends with at least 50 targets. While he isn’t particularly shifty, Bell’s contact balance, relentless running style, and his use of stiff arms make him a tough tackle. Once he sees daylight, he can gain ground quickly and beat pursuit angles for big plays.

Jaheim Ball After the Catch

Bell also showed potential as a downfield receiver in limited opportunities. He doesn’t take long to reach top speed and is largely unaffected by reroutes, allowing him to blow by linebackers and even some defensive backs. His tape also had a few plays where he was open deep, but his quarterback couldn’t deliver a catchable pass.

Jaheim Bell Downfield Routes

Bell showed plus ball tracking and strong hands when these targets were in his vicinity, easily adjusting to throws that were underthrown or behind him. He also shows concentration when making grabs in traffic and the toughness to finish through contact. After the catch, his speed and elusiveness allow him to turn triples into home runs.

Jaheim Bell Downfield Receptions

Blocking isn’t a strength of Bell’s game due to a lack of refined technique and his aforementioned size concerns. These limitations can lead to him getting overpowered or losing reps late. However, Bell’s effort, edgy demeanor, and natural strength should allow him to improve.

His best blocking tape came on climbs to the second level, combos with offensive tackles, and backside blocks on zone runs.

Jaheim Bell Blocking

Bell won’t be an every-down player for the Patriots, at least not early on, but he could earn early reps in situations that maximize his explosive traits. Here’s how that could translate to New England’s scheme.

SCHEME FIT

Flexibility has always been a staple for New England’s offense, and that should continue under coordinator Alex Van Pelt. During his time as the Browns’ offensive coordinator, it wasn’t uncommon to see skill players line up in unconventional spots. Van Pelt also knows how to use dynamic tight ends, with Cleveland’s David Njoku earning his first Pro Bowl nod in 2023.

This is great news for Bell, who spent at least 90 snaps at five different alignments during his college career.

Both Bell and Njoku can threaten defenses vertically and bully defenders in space. They also ran similar route trees last season, seeing most of their targets on out-breakers and screens.

While they share similar athletic traits, Bell and Njoku aren’t exactly carbon copies of each other. Njoku is taller and longer at 6’4″ with massive 35¼” arms, making him a more prototypical “Y” tight end.

Bell was primarily a big slot in college, where most of his catches came downfield. He was caught two slants while in scoring territory.

Jaheim Bell Slot Receptions

Contrarily, Njoku was almost exclusively targeted on short throws from this spot, with his YAC skills turning shallow crossers and stick routes into chunk gains.

David Njoku Slot Receptions

Njoku was also more involved in the run game from the slot than Bell. These alignments often tipped off a pin-pull from the Browns’ offense, with Njoku cracking down on an edge defender.

David Njoku Slot Blocks

These roles suit Bell’s skill set, but Van Pelt could also incorporate some downfield concepts the former Seminole thrived on in Tuscaloosa.

Njoku and Bell were used more similarly when attached to the formation, where most of Bell’s snaps were spent at H-back. From this alignment, they primarily caught short out-breakers and screens in the pass game and were used as pullers, second-level blockers, and on the front side combo blocks in the run game.

Jaheim Bell at H-Back

David Njoku at H-Back

Njoku’s size advantage makes him a more effective blocker at the point of attack, where he was sometimes asked to take on edge defenders head-up. To give the undersized Bell an advantage on these plays, Van Pelt could provide a head start using “escort motion,” a tactic the Browns used with Harrison Bryant on some duo runs and tosses.

Harrison Bryant on Escort Motion

Bell may predominately be an off-ball player in the pros, but he could see a handful of in-line snaps a game to set up play-action opportunities. Most of Njoku’s downfield production came off play fakes while in-line, where he could race down the seam or across the field. Bell had success with similar concepts at Florida State.

David Njoku at Y Tight End

Jaheim Bell at Y Tight End

If Bell proves to be at least a functional blocker from the line of scrimmage, he could add some much-needed juice to New England’s tight end group on early downs.

Njoku and Bell were also asked to split out wide last season, with their few targets coming on screens. But Bell showed the potential to do more at South Carolina, beating second-rounder Kamar Lassiter deep during a game against Georgia.

Jaheim Bell Out Wide vs Kamari Lassiter

Bell also spent time in the backfield at both of his college stops. The Gamecocks even capitalized on his ball-carrying skills by making him a true running back for three games in 2022. While Bell is more dangerous in space than behind the line, he churned out some positive gains on outside runs and short-yardage situations.

Jaheim Bell at Running Back (South Carolina)

Bell was used more as a receiver and blocker out of the backfield at Florida State, catching screens and leading the way for his quarterback on option runs. He only carried the ball twice last season, but looked good on touches off of jet motion.

Jaheim Bell at Running Back (Florida State)

Jaheim Bell Jet Motion

Njoku was rarely in Cleveland’s backfield, but Bryant was used at fullback on downhill runs and play-action.

Harrison Bryant at Fullback

Though Bell has exciting potential as a skill player, he’ll have to prove himself on special teams like most rookies. His experience in the game’s third phase is minimal, but his effort and physicality should translate well. The league’s new kickoff rules could also make Bell a fit at kick returner, a role he filled during a Week 7 game against Vanderbilt in 2021.

Jaheim Bell at Kick Returner

As talented as Bell may be, that only gets you so far in the NFL. Work ethic and coachability are the controllable factors that make or break a player’s career. Fortunately, the rookie seems to understand the opportunity in front of him.

OUTLOOK

During Bell’s first press conference as a Patriot, he told reporters he wants to become a franchise great alongside future Hall-of-Famer Rob Gronkowski.

“Just knowing that a huge name, that a tight end played here like Gronk, I feel like I can follow his footsteps,” Bell said. “[I admire] his catching ability and physicality. He’s a very strong guy. I feel like I’m a very strong guy, as well. So I feel like, stacking day to day, I feel like I can be another great here.”

Gronkowski may be known for his off-field antics, but teammates and coaches praised his coachability and football IQ. There may never be another Gronk, but Bell seems willing and eager to maximize his own skills.

“I just consider myself a ball player,” Bell said when asked to describe his athletic profile. “As y’all can see, I played a lot of different positions. So I feel like, whatever I’m being asked to do, I feel like I can do it. I have no issues with doing it. So anything that a coach put at me, I know I can do it to the best of my ability.”

Bell also told reporters that lining up all over the field is nothing new for him, which has helped sharpen the mental side of his game.

“I’ve been [playing different positions] since I was in high school,” Bell explained. “I pick up on things very quickly. So whatever I’m asked to do, whether it’s to play the tight end position, the fullback position, slot, whatever, I feel like I can learn it.”

Ultimately, Bell must work to become the best version of himself. If he stays focused and is deployed correctly, he could become a valuable playmaker for New England’s offense sooner than later.