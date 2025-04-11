Film Room: Why Jalon Walker Makes Too Much Sense for Patriots

After the Patriots went defense-heavy in an offensively challenged free agent class, most assume they’ll go tackle or wide receiver with their top draft pick. But if Mike Vrabel and his staff commit to a “best player available” strategy, those positions might have to wait.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah had Will Campbell and Armand Membou outside of his top 10, and his best true receiver, Matthew Golden, didn’t crack the top 15. ESPN’s big board has Membou as the draft’s best offensive lineman at 8, but top receiver Tetairoa McMillan doesn’t show up until pick 15.

Reports suggest Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter will be top-three picks, which means blue-chip talent could dry up by the 4th pick, but a potential dark horse has emerged for the slot.

We’re taking a look at Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker, why he makes too much sense as the first pick of the Vrabel era, and where he fits best at the next level.

Become a Patriots Press Pass member on YouTube for access to this full film breakdown and more exclusive content!