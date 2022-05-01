Final Thoughts and a Prediction Entering Celtics vs. Bucks

The Celtics and Bucks tip-off at 1 EST today in a series that could, like Celtics-Bucks last year, essentially become the NBA Finals — with the winner inevitably advancing to win the title.

Confidence is peaking in Celtics world, and rightfully so. Boston enters this series with their dominant starting lineup intact (+24.6 per 100 possessions) following a sweep of the Nets without Robert Williams III. Jaylen Brown seemingly averted a significant hamstring strain. The Bucks will reportedly play without Khris Middleton all series.

Milwaukee shouldn’t be taken lightly though, an obvious point given their championship pedigree. This team found a way to win the east finals without Giannis Antetokounmpo for two games. They have the shooters, will and playmaking through Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday to continue to generate massive scoring nights. With all their shooting, as Ime Udoka noted late this week, there’s a chance the Bucks don’t miss Middleton that much at all on the offensive end outside of crunch time.

Here’s some thoughts entering Game 1, and finally my prediction…

My first thought entering this series was how the Bucks will defend Jayson Tatum without Middleton. Holiday actually took the brunt of the responsibility during the regular season, guarding Tatum despite giving up five inches and tons of length. That’s probably where the Bucks start given their wing issues. Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen and Wes Matthews have no chance. Bobby Portis could try to play Tatum physically and brings enough size at 6’10”, but could get blown by. Holiday’s disruptiveness at attacking dribblers and forcing turnovers will help. He’s Marcus Smart -like in his versatility, but even Smart gets shot over by guys like Tatum. An immediate worry for the Bucks is Tatum’s hot shooting (41.9% 3PT round one) carrying over against their drop defense and a shorter guard. He could get wide open often.

The Celtics need to shoot the ball in this series. They gave up threes and shot average themselves in round one. Smart finished 31.3%, Brown 21.1% and White 9.1% from deep against the Nets. Boston leaned on Grant Williams (50%) to get back in games and finish plays, Al Horford (60%) to close and Payton Pritchard (42.9%) quietly mashed the Nets in second halves. Those three could potentially be wide open all series when the Bucks collapse and their ability to convert could make-or-break this series since Milwaukee will almost definitely hit theirs.

The Celtics, by contrast, can go small, big, play through Tatum, Brown, or Smart. They have Horford, Williams, Williams III and Daniel Theis , if needed, to throw at Antetokounmpo. Brown had success against him in the past too, and Smart can rotate inside. They’re the more versatile team.

Prediction: Celtics in 7: Between Williams III’s return, the dominance we saw that starting lineup play with winning 22-of-25, how well the undermanned Celtics played the Bucks in Milwaukee weeks ago, Tatum and Brown’s connectivity and the defensive personnel on the two sides of this series it feels like the Celtics have the overall edge. Don’t take Antetokounmpo and all that shooting lightly, but Boston should win this series. They won’t make anything easy on Milwaukee.