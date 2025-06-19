Five Best Fits for Celtics in NBA Draft | The Garden Report

Bobby Manning welcomes NBA Draft analyst Rafael Barlowe to discuss the 5 best fits for the Celtics in next week’s NBA Draft.

0:00 – Intro Guest

0:49 – Takeaways on 2025 Draft Class

4:33 – How Celtics might approach this draft

6:39 – Guards Celtics could Target in Draft

8:23 – Are any of these potential Guard Picks better than JD Davison

8:58 – Kam Jones, Guard, Marquette

9:30 – Potential Guards Celtics could Target

10:08 – Kam Jones, Guard, Marquette

13:43 – JD Davison Future with Celtics

15:38 – Sion James, Guard, Duke

16:39 – Adou Thiero, Guard-Forward, Arkansas

18:05 – Drake Powell, Guard, North Carolina

20:05 – Prizepicks

21:43 – LinkedIn

22:32 – Potential Wings Celtics could Target

22:36 – Noah Penda, Forward, Le Mans Sarthe (Could be good clip)

24:50 – Drake Powell, Guard, North Carolina

25:04 – More Potential Wings Celtics could Target

25:23 – Chaz Lanier, Guard, Tennessee

26:20 – More Potential Wings Celtics could Target

28:17 – Koby Brea, Guard, Kentucky

29:48 – Potential Bigs Celtics could Target

30:26 – Maxime Raynaud, Center, Stanford

35:09 – Hansen Yang, Center, Qingdao Eagles

37:16 – Wrapping up

The Garden Report is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to ⁠⁠⁠https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS