Five Best Fits for Celtics in NBA Draft | The Garden Report

Bobby Manning welcomes NBA Draft analyst Rafael Barlowe to discuss the 5 best fits for the Celtics in next week’s NBA Draft.
0:00 – Intro Guest
0:49 – Takeaways on 2025 Draft Class
4:33 – How Celtics might approach this draft
6:39 – Guards Celtics could Target in Draft
8:23 – Are any of these potential Guard Picks better than JD Davison
8:58 – Kam Jones, Guard, Marquette
9:30 – Potential Guards Celtics could Target
10:08 – Kam Jones, Guard, Marquette
13:43 – JD Davison Future with Celtics
15:38 – Sion James, Guard, Duke
16:39 – Adou Thiero, Guard-Forward, Arkansas
18:05 – Drake Powell, Guard, North Carolina
20:05 – Prizepicks
21:43 – LinkedIn
22:32 – Potential Wings Celtics could Target
22:36 – Noah Penda, Forward, Le Mans Sarthe (Could be good clip)
24:50 – Drake Powell, Guard, North Carolina
25:04 – More Potential Wings Celtics could Target
25:23 – Chaz Lanier, Guard, Tennessee
26:20 – More Potential Wings Celtics could Target
28:17 – Koby Brea, Guard, Kentucky
29:48 – Potential Bigs Celtics could Target
30:26 – Maxime Raynaud, Center, Stanford
35:09 – Hansen Yang, Center, Qingdao Eagles
37:16 – Wrapping up
The Garden Report is presented by:
Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS