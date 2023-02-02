Five Patriots Fits to Watch at the Senior Bowl: Defense

Now that the Shrine Bowl is wrapping up in Vegas, the Patriots are right back at it with the Senior Bowl underway in Mobile.

New England’s defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington is serving as the defensive coordinator for the “American” team – so they have all of their bases covered in terms of hands-on teaching and learning at both prospect showcases.

The Senior Bowl has over 100 players to choose from this year – so to make it easy, here are five players to watch on defense who could that could be a fit with the Patriots:

Andre Carter II – LB, Army

Andre Carter II (no relation to former Patriot Andre Carter) was a dominant LB and EDGE rusher for the Black Knights. He had a down ’22, but posted 15.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and an INT in his Junior year at West Point.

His 6’7″ frame with a 6’10” wingspan is what makes him attractive to scouts, but it’s his smart play and athleticism that is the real draw. He can play sideline-to-sideline and doesn’t give up on the play. Carter would be an interesting fit in New England’s scheme, especially since we know Belichick loves his armed forces players.

Jammie Robinson – S, Florida State

Jammie Robinson played two years at South Carolina before transferring to Florida State, and boy did he jump off the screen in Tallahassee. He’s a physical player despite standing at just 5’11”, and uses this to make up for his below-average frame.

Finishing up a piece for @PatriotsCLNS about #Patriots defensive fits at the @SeniorBowl, and I can't stop watching Florida State safety Jammie Robinson. Robinson (5'11" 203 lbs) has showed out so far in Mobile. His physicality is what helps him win:

pic.twitter.com/rIBNqTZrfN — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) February 2, 2023

Robinson has shined through two days of practice, and will continue to work with Patriots coach DeMarcus Covington this week on the American team. He could be a fit for their safety room.

Julius Brents – CB, Kansas State

The Patriots need to add size at boundary cornerback, and Julius Brents can provide exactly that. The 6’4″, 202-pound defensive back had four interceptions during his senior season at Kansas State and his long frame will be of interest to plenty of NFL teams.

Brents is a projected day-three pick, with plenty of room to improve his stock this week in Mobile. The Patriots have proven to be able to develop cornerback talent, so the former Wildcat is one to keep an eye on.

Darrell Luter Jr. – CB, South Alabama

Speaking of size at boundary cornerback, Darrell Luter from South Alabama could bring some of that to New England as well. He’s shorter than Julius Brents at 6’0″, but he plays much bigger than that. Luter Jr. is a great tackler, and his man coverage skills are above-average.

Through two days of Senior Bowl practice, Luter Jr. has high-quality reps against two of the best wide receivers at the Senior Bowl in Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson.

Byron Young – DT, Alabama

Byron Young is on the smaller for a defensive tackle at 6’3″, 290 lbs, but he still got after the quarterback in 2022, logging 3.5 sacks during his senior season in Tuscaloosa. Young has had an up-and-down two days in Mobile thus far, but you can see his potential as a pro.

We all know about the Alabama to New England pipeline between Nick Saban and Bill Belichick. Could Byron Young be the next one in line?

