Five Patriots Fits to Watch at the Senior Bowl: Offense

Now that the Shrine Bowl is wrapping up in Vegas, the Patriots have to get right back on the scouting trail as the Senior Bowl is already underway in Mobile.

New England’s defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington is down in Alabama serving as the defensive coordinator for the “American” team – so they have all of their bases covered in terms of hands-on teaching and learning at both prospect showcases.

The Senior Bowl has over 100 players to choose from this year – so to make it easy, here are five players to watch on offense who could that could be a fit with the Patriots:

Tank Dell – WR, Houston

Nathaniel “Tank” Dell from Houston is a top-5 athlete in this draft class – but I;ll let his play do the talking. Take a look at this play from his junior season against Cincinnati:

Dell put up 1,300+ yards and 12+ TDs in each of his final two seasons in Dana Holgorson’s system at Houston and is poised to shine under the bright lights of the NFL.

It’s his size, however, that’s cause for concern. The Patriots should be on the lookout for a longer, true WR1 type…

Xavier Hutchinson – WR, Iowa State

That’s where Xavier Hutchinson comes in. Hutchinson’s size is what stands out about him as a prospect. He’s 6’3″, but plays much larger than that due to his large radius and his “big catch” ability.

He was a First Team All Big-12 WR this season despite only playing seven games, but it’s not just his potential that stands out. Hutchinson is a twitchy, elite route runner who constantly is putting defensive backs in a bind. He could excel in Bill O’Brien’s offensive system.

Cody Mauch – T, North Dakota State

North Dakota State has been a gold mine for NFL prospects over the last several years, specifically on the offensive side of the football.

Tackle Cody Mauch measured in at 6’6″, 303 lbs for his senior season in Fargo, but he didn’t always look like that. Mauch came into school as a 6’5″, 220-pound tight end and has worked over the last five years to transition into the NFL-caliber tackle that he is.

Dawand Jones – T, Ohio State

Another tackle to watch out in Mobile is Dawand Jones from Ohio State.

Jones is 6’8″ (!!) and will serve as an absolute brick wall on the outside of your offensive line. He was the bookend for Paris Johnson Jr. along the Buckeyes offensive line, and he’d likely be a top-10 pick if he weren’t in his teammates shadow. Jones’ resume speaks for itself as he’s a 2x First Team All-Big 10 member – he’d be a perfect day two pick for New England (if he makes it that far).

O’Cyrus Torrence – IOL, Florida

Though England seems to have their interior offensive line relatively locked up with David Andrews, Michael Onwenu, and Cole Strange – it’s never bad to try and improve.

O’Cyrus Torrence from Florida would do exactly that for the Patriot offensive line. Torrence was a Consensus All-American and All-SEC First Team in 2022, and has been a starter on the Gators offensive line since his freshman year in Gainesville. His 6’5″ frame allows him to do more than others on the interior line, and he never shies away from contact.

