Fixing the Celtics, Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors, and NBA Flopping | The Garden Report

On a night off from NBA Playoffs action, join John Zannis, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning as they recap the latest happenings around the Boston Celtics and the NBA. The finals are approaching and the C’s are watching from their couches. How can they improve the roster for next season? How have Jaylen Brown trade rumors evolved? Plus, how does the NBA curb its flopping epidemic?

0:00 – Intro

2:00 – Will the Celtics Make a Big Move?

6:00 – Giannis For Jaylen Latest

10:00 – Jaylen Brown Extension

18:00 – Should Celtics Keep Their Core?

25:00 – PrizePicks

28:00 – Could Spurs Get Involved in JB Talks?

34:15 – Jaylen Brown Trade Interest

46:00 – Jaylen Brown Named 2nd Team All-NBA

55:00 – Joe Mazzulla Wins COTY

1:03:30 – Have Celtics Met Expectations?

1:33:30 – Super Chats

1:40:00 – Are Knicks Built Better Than Celtics?

1:43:30 – SGA Flopping

1:50:30 – Wrapping Up!

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