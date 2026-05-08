Forgotten Patriots to Watch in 2026 | Pats Interference

In this episode, Alex Barth and Brian Hines of the Patriots Beat Podcast fill in for Andrew Callahan to discuss some of the forgotten faces around the Patriots roster that could resurface in 2026. They discuss potential candidates at the tackle, guard, linebacker, fullback, tight end, and special teams positions.

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