Former Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka Being Considered to Replace Nate McMillan in Atlanta

After a disappointing 29-30 start to the 2022-2023 season, the Atlanta Hawks announced this week that they dismissed head coach Nate McMillan.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski followed this up by reporting that Joe Prunty will serve in the interim, and that Atlanta will be “starting a search for a new head coach immediately. Among the top characteristics in the search: player development, accountability and getting Hawks offense and defense into league’s Top 10.”

Here are the odds on who will be Atlanta’s next head coach, according to our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag:

Next Atlanta Hawks Head Coach

Quin Snyder +200

Charles Lee +300

Ime Udoka +350

Kenny Atkinson +600

Miles Simon +800

Jordi Fernandez +900

Mitch Johnson +1200

Sam Cassell +2000

Jeff Van Gundy +2000

Frank Vogel +2500

Stan Van Gundy +2500

Third on this list at +300 is none other than former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. After leading the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, Udoka was suspended indefinitely by the team for a violation of team policies. He was then permanently replaced last week when Joe Mazzulla was named the team’s permanent head coach.

Udoka’s name came up during the Brooklyn Nets’ recent head coaching vacancy as well. He was reportedly “a strong frontrunner” to be their next head coach before they decided on Jacque Vaughn. Brooklyn has since traded both of their stars in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Though Udoka was a quality coach for Boston last season, they seem to be doing just fine without him. Joe Mazzulla is the favorite to win the NBA’s Coach of the Year award according to BetOnline at +170, and has led the Celtics to the best record in basketball at the All-Star break at 42-17.

Boston continues their dominant season on Thursday in Indiana with an 8pm tipoff vs. the Pacers.

