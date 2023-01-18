Former Celtics Player and Head Coach Chris Ford Dead At 74

Chris Ford, former Celtics player and coach who made the first three-point field goal in NBA history, died on Tuesday. He was 74 years old.

Ford’s family put out a statement earlier today confirming his death, saying he had great appreciation for his family, Boston, and the Celtics organization and fans. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Ford’s career in Boston began in 1978 after he was acquired from the Detroit Pistons. He played in Boston for four years, and was the starting shooting guard on the 1981 Championship team which defeated the Houston Rockets. He enjoyed a 10-year playing career in Detroit and Boston, averaging 9.2 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Following his playing career, Ford remained in the organization as a member of the coaching staff. After winning two more championships as an assistant in 1984 and 1986, Ford was promoted to head coach in 1990, and manned the team for five years before moving on to coach the Bucks, Clippers, and 76ers.

