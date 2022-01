Ally brings us through the BetOnline universe as she looks at the upcoming fight nights in the UFC with newly updated odds.

Drew Butler is joined by two-time Super Bowl Champion Jonathan Casillas and 11 year NFL vet Anthony Becht give their picks and predictions for the Divisional Rounds. That and much more on this week’s BetOnline All Access.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!