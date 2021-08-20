Four Reasons to Move to Rural America in 2021

If you are anything like us, you picture rolling crop fields with wild horses when you think about rural areas of America. While there are undoubtedly areas in the country that match this image, vast plains provide towns of all shapes and sizes, each filled to the brim with charisma.

With a record number of people migrating from larger towns and cities to rural America throughout the pandemic, there is no doubt an increased interest in this. Looking to move to rural America yourself? Read on to discover some reasons why you should.

You Will Have More Space

Long gone will be the days of being cooped up in a city apartment. Experience all that the countryside has to offer. It is estimated around ninety-seven percent of the landmass occupied by the United States is considered rural. Expect to have ample space.

Looking for a location more picturesque? Dreamt of raising livestock or owning lots of animals but have never had the space? Rural America is the solution. You can grow your own crops too; not something that is doable in bustling cities abundant with skyscrapers!

Cheaper Cost of Living

Cities are expensive; there is no doubt about this. Housing is cheaper in rural areas. There is a higher percentage of homeowners in these areas. Swap renting a property in a city by purchasing one instead. Get more for your money by exploring the options available.

When buying a rural property, use a USDA loan from reputable companies like The Home Loan Expert to do just that. Ideal if you do not have a lot of wealth to your name; get yourself on the housing ladder with zero-down-payment mortgages like these.

Quieter Pace of Life

Rural America is not just for retirees or those with families. Rural neighborhoods are quieter and have less pollution than cities. Fewer cars on the roads mean fewer carbon emissions being produced.

Feel safer with lower crime levels; with fewer people around you, you are less likely to fall victim to crimes associated with living in a city. There is also a higher percentage of police officers per capita.

Remote working opportunities enable office workers the chance to move out of cities. Nearly half of all US adults expressed an interest in living in a smaller town or rural area following the pandemic. Get ahead of the crowd and explore housing options sooner rather than later.

Increased Access to Organic Food

Expect to be surrounded by a handful of farms and farm shops in rural America. Grow your own crops and eat the end products. Consider supporting local farmers and purchase their goods also. Replace going to the local supermarket with a visit to your neighbor. Know exactly where your food has come from and developed a bond with this person. Purchase high-quality food for a fraction of the price.