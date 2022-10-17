Four Reasons Why Jayson Tatum Will Win the 2022-2023 NBA MVP Award

So… I just bet Jayson Tatum to win the NBA MVP award this season.

I couldn’t help it. The odds were looking me dead in the eye – and, as a Boston fan, I just had to pull the trigger.

Tatum currently has the sixth highest odds to win the award according to our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag. Here’s the list:

2022 NBA MVP Odds

Luka Doncic +450

Joel Embiid +600

Giannis Antetokounmpo +650

Nikola Jokic +1000

Zion Williamson +1000

Jayson Tatum +1200

Like I said, I sort of just went for it here. I love this Celtics team’s chances, and needed an added rooting interest in the team. So, in an effort to talk myself into this, here are four reasons why Tatum will win MVP in 2022-2023:

4. His age

At the ripe age of 24, Tatum is right in the MVP-winning sweet spot. Sure, there’s been outliers every so often (like Derrick Rose in 2010), but every winner since then has been between the ages of 24 and 28.

Betting is all about trends, and this is a trend I’m willing to hop on. Want another one? The last two MVP winners have gone back-to-back (Giannis ’18 & ’19, Jokic ’20 & ’21). If Tatum wins it this year, he could set himself up as a two-time MVP instantly.

3. His rebounds and assists continue to go up

Believe it or not, the MVP award is not as simple as being the highest scoring player in a season. Although it’s not really a “defensive” award, the voters take other statistics like rebounding and assists into account.

This is where Tatum can shine this year. His rebound and assist numbers have increased season-by-season over the first six years of his career. In bold, you can see Tatum’s year-by-year improvement in both categories:

Jayson Tatum Career Stats Year Team GP GS MPG FG% 3P% FT% RPG APG SPG BPG PPG 2017–18 Boston 80 80 30.5 .475 .434 .826 5.0 1.6 1.0 .7 13.9 2018–19 Boston 79 79 31.1 .450 .373 .855 6.0 2.1 1.1 .7 15.7 2019–20 Boston 66 66 34.3 .450 .403 .812 7.0 3.0 1.4 .9 23.4 2020–21 Boston 64 64 35.8 .459 .386 .868 7.4 4.3 1.2 .5 26.4 2021–22 Boston 76 76 35.9 .453 .353 .853 8.0 4.4 1.0 .6 26.9

I expect those numbers to continue going up in 2022-23.

2. Celtics improved supporting cast

With all due respect to Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon is the best playmaker Tatum has ever played with during his six year NBA career.

During the Celtics final two preseason games, Brogdon had 18 assists. Here’s a look at one of them – to none other than Jayson Tatum:

Players like Payton Pritchard, Grant Williams, and Sam Hauser are all expected to take a leap this year as well. Their improvement, specifically from behind the three point line, will allow Tatum plenty of opportunities to prove his worth.

1. He’s the unquestioned best player on a top three NBA team

Here’s where everything comes together. Jayson Tatum is a star in this league. He’s a 3x NBA All-Star, was First-Team All-NBA last season, and is undeniably the Celtics best player.

He also plays on a top three NBA team. The only teams I’d take ahead of Boston right now are Golden State and Milwaukee. Tatum is going to shine in 2022-2023 season, and he’s going to be able to do it on the biggest stage with the brightest lights.

Moral of the story? Use this piece to convince yourself to take Tatum +1200 to win MVP.

