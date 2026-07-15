Andrew breaks gets you read for Patriots Training Camp with a look at the most important player on the roster their QB Drake Maye. He looks at what to watch for from Drake Maye at Training Camp as well as what he needs to see improved from Maye and specifically his sack rate problem and what is has meant these past 2 seasons. Finally he looks at the four things that would define a successful camp for Drake Maye.

WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/1qf6x8b6ORc

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