    Free Agency Patriots Edition: Jonnu Smith Traded, Jon Jones Returns

    Ep. #603: Patriots Beat Podcast
    Patriots Beat: Free Agency Edition Jonnu Smith Traded, Jon Jones Returns
    Patriots Beat: Free Agency Edition Jonnu Smith Traded, Jon Jones Returns

    98.5’s Alex Barth and CLNS Media’s Mike Kadlick react to the Patriots trading Jonnu Smith, re-signing Jonathan Jones and more!

