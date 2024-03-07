Free agency preview; Drake Maye evaluation

In the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick cover several important topics. They start by discussing the Patriots’ decision to retain cornerback Alex Austin ahead of free agency. The conversation then shifts to a free agency primer, including a look at in-house free agents and the free agent quarterback class. Additionally, they provide an evaluation of quarterback prospect Drake Maye.

0:00 Patriots retain cornerback Alex Austin ahead of free agency

1:35 L’Jarius Sneed an option for Patriots?

3:45 Tre’Davious White an option?

4:32 Broncos releasing star safety Justin Simmons

7:00 Bedard on Kyle Dugger, should he just sign with Patriots?

10:55 Should Patriots sign Saquon Barkley?

17:02 Free Agency primer

17:14 In-House Free Agents

21:40 FA QB Class

27:22 What will Wolf do?

32:45 Drake Maye evaluation

