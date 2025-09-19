Game Preview: How the Patriots Can Start a Win Streak vs Steelers

The Patriots won a street fight to secure their first win of the season in Miami. To maintain that momentum, New England must bring the same energy when Mike Tomlin’s Steelers come to town on Sunday.

“That’s one of the big team keys this week is consistency,” Drake Maye told reporters this week. “Consistency in what we do, consistency in bringing it every day, consistency in details and effort. Like you said, it’s something that we want to establish as an identity on this football team, and that starts with doing it in practice. Hopefully, that translates, and we’ll translate it into the game.”

Head coach Mike Vrabel’s team improved in multiple areas last week. Drake Maye had a career performance behind excellent protection, the ground game averaged nearly five yards a pop, and the defense cut their explosive passes allowed from nine to four. But as with any team, there’s plenty left to mix, and the Patriots’ focus has shifted to getting their first home win of 2025 and fifth since 2023.

“Good one we got this past weekend, but we’ve got to move on,” Maye said. “We’ve got to start to get one at home. I think if we start to play well in front of our home stadium, that’s something that Coach [Mike] Vrabel’s been wanting to do, is play well at home and make it a tough place to play. So, it comes with execution, details and starting off on a good Wednesday practice. I feel like we did that.”

The Steelers will arrive with a bad taste in their mouth following a 31-17 home loss to the Seahawks. Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions to one touchdown while being sacked three times. Star receiver DK Metcalf was held to three catches for 20 yards on six targets, and only top back Jaylen Warren had at least 35 yards through the air. The Steelers’ defense intercepted Sam Darnold twice, but allowed Kenneth Walker to run for 105 yards and gave up 103 yards through the air to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

While Pittsburgh may be vulnerable, they have too many veterans and explosive young players to be taken lightly, so here are my three keys to New England starting a win streak and topping the Steelers.

Don’t Let the Front Wreck the Game

The Patriots’ offensive line took a big step forward last week after a shaky opener. Will Campbell, Jared Wilson, and Garrett Bradbury had clean sheets in pass pro, while Mike Onwenu and Morgan Moses shored things up on the right side. The run game also showed signs of life, with Rhamondre Stevenson leading a productive day for the backfield.

The #Patriots' + runs came on downhill carries left, inside zone runs from under center that cut back right, and gap concepts with pullers like power and a beautifully executed wham Rhamondre Stevenson was slippery at times, and backs met physicality with physicality to end runs pic.twitter.com/CCUewtr0cf — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) September 15, 2025

Maye was sacked three times in Miami, but skill players were at fault each time. The first takedown came on a Hunter Henry loss against Bradley Chubb, and the others came on lapses from rookie TreVeyon Henderson.

While last week was encouraging for the offensive line, New England’s blocking must continue to improve ahead of its toughest challenge this season.

The #Patriots and 49ers are t-2nd in tackles for loss or no gain vs run. The Steelers' aggressive front is 1st. TJ Watt leads a deep group of edge-setters, and there are young playmakers on the IDL alongside Cam Heyward Blocking LB Patrick Queen will also be a major key pic.twitter.com/A1igKrUNu7 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) September 18, 2025

“Pittsburgh has got veterans, they’ve got athletes, the linebackers are fast,” Vrabel said. “T.J. Watt’s going to be an issue, [Nick]Herbig, I have always had a lot of respect for his game, [Cameron] Hayward will push the pocket back in the middle.”

Losing ED Alex Highsmith (high ankle sprain) is a big hit the Steelers’ pass rush, but they still have a wealth of talent up front. Watt and LB Patrick Queen rank top 10 in run stops, and “Blitzburgh” has lived up to its name thus far.

Maye has excelled against the blitz this season, and Kayshon Boutte should be an easy button outside against the Steelers’ single-high defense. Teams have also had success attacking Pittsburgh with high-low concepts over the middle and moving pockets.

On the ground, the Steelers have yet to face a gap-heavy scheme like New England, which could work in the offense’s favor. This could also be the perfect week to improve their outside zone scheme, which has been almost completely ineffective.

Rattle Aaron Rodgers

The Patriots have put a lot of money into their defensive line, and it’s paying off through two games.

The #Patriots pass rush capitalized when Tua was forced to hold the ball Milton Williams and Christian Barmore made an impact whether 1v1 or doubled, and K'Lavon Chaisson got pressure in multiple ways Harold Landry was quieter than expected, but did have a late hit and sack pic.twitter.com/sYWlS18K0O — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) September 15, 2025

Milton Williams has been one of the league’s best defensive tackles, Harold Landry is tied for the league lead in sacks, and Christian Barmore looked more like his old self in Week 2. K’Lavon Chaisson is also proving to be a well-rounded player and sneaky great addition to the front.

Interim coordinator/inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr called a zone and four-man-rush-heavy game against the Dolphins’ speedy receiver duo. But with Christian Gonzalez potentially back in the lineup this week, I’m expecting more man coverage with blitzes mixed in on obvious pass downs.

New England’s pass rush has been discipline and well-coordinated thus far, but they’ll need to be especially on-point against Rodgers. The 41-year-old isn’t the athlete he was, but he can still make defenses pay for letting him roll right and work his magic.

Aaron Rodgers arm is still ridiculous pic.twitter.com/4S8lpm9NU3 — Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) September 15, 2025

“I mean, when you see him extend the play to the right and throw it down 60 yards or whatever that was, his operation is excellent,” Vrabel said. “His ability to find relief throws in plays that he doesn’t think will be positive plays, he finds relief throws. It will be a great challenge to be able to find ways to affect him.”

Rodgers can clearly still sling it, and applying pressure in the pocket doesn’t guarantee a defensive win. That said, his passer rating drops from top 10 when kept clean to bottom 10 when under pressure.

If the Patriots reduce off-schedule plays, particularly to the right, and lay a few good hits early, it could lead to poor decisions from Rodgers and turnover opportunities for the defense.

Tackle in Coverage

This should be a no-brainer, but only the Vikings and Texans have tackled worse than the Patriots through two weeks. There were some leaks in Week 1 against the Raiders, but the defense’s pipes burst in Miami, leading to multiple big plays.

The #Patriots gave up 4 explosive passes in Miami. That's solid w/out Christian Gonzalez, and you had to tip your cap to the offense at times However, missed tackles turned too many short passes into bigger plays, and they got lucky on Tua's high throw and Achane's near-TD late pic.twitter.com/Kp3lJDHpdx — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) September 15, 2025

New England’s linebackers have been the main culprits, particularly in pass defense. Captain Robert Spillane leads the league with eight missed tackles, all in coverage. Christian Elliss‘ six misses are tied for the 2nd-most, with all but one coming on pass plays.

If improvements aren’t made this week, it could be a long afternoon for the Patriots’ defense.

Pittsburgh hasn’t had the protection to go downfield consistently, particularly at tackle, but their offense leads the NFL with 320 yards after catch and a whopping 7.6 yards after catch per reception.

The Steelers are the only team with over 300 yards after catch, thanks largely to Jaylen Warren and DK Metcalf No team has missed more coverage tackles than the #Patriots, largely due to their LBs Whether it's execution or the depth chart, something's gotta change for NE pic.twitter.com/HyjefM4JWS — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) September 17, 2025

“We’ll have to tackle much better,” Vrabel said. “We’ll have to tackle Warren, Jonnu [Smith], Metcalf, [Calvin] Austin [III]. So, that’s the focus. That will be a critical part of this game plan. Those guys are great with the ball in their hands. They run very hard, they’re skilled, they’re big and present a challenge.”

If Spillane and Elliss’ struggles continue, changes must be made at the second level.

Marte Mapu subbed in for Spillane on a 3rd quarter snap of dime before replacing Elliss in nickel during Miami’s final drive. Mapu missed a tackle on De’Von Achane’s near-touchdown, but he read Tua Tagovailoa for an interception and is the position’s best athlete. Safety Kyle Dugger also has experience at dime linebacker and saw his role increase last week.

However they get it done, the Patriots can’t have Pittsburgh’s dynamic ball-carriers running amuck on their turf.