Game Recap: Drake Maye Airs It Out in Patriots Win vs Saints

The Patriots have aced their latest test, beating the Saints 25-19 in the Superdome.

Mike Vrabel’s team was explosive through the air, stout on the ground, and competitive in coverage, though their run game and red zone execution remain areas for improvement. The head coach and his vice president of football operations and strategy, John Streicher, also deserve credit for some fine game management late.

Josh McDaniels‘ offense came out guns blazing, quickly covering over 60 yards on two straight touchdown drives. An odd third-down call and a bad snap led to a turnover on downs the next series, but New England marched down the field for a third touchdown just before halftime. The Patriots were held to three points in the 2nd half, largely due to a non-existent ground game and referee meddling, but they maintained the lead thanks to key plays from the passing game. The offense also committed zero turnovers for the third time this season.

Zak Kuhr’s defense bent quite a bit in New Orleans, including a 53-yard completion on the first play from scrimmage and two 10+ scoring drives. That said, the Patriots went 1-2 in the red zone and largely held the Saints to field goals. The group’s noticeable efforts to strip the ball also paid off, with Christian Elliss forcing a key fumble to help secure the win. Head coach Mike Vrabel and Stretch deserve credit for timely challenges.

It wasn’t a comfortable win, but the Patriots showed resilience to reclaim and maintain their lead given the poor officiating present. In honor of the win, here’s four players and units that helped their stock and three who could use some fine-tuning.

4 Up

Drake Maye

Drake Maye is officially on a heater after going 18-26 for 261 yards and three touchdowns against a respectable Saints defense.

The second-year quarterback has a 130+ passer rating in three of his last five games, and a 100+ passer rating in each game since Week 2. His last turnover-worthy plays came in Week 3 against the Steelers, and today’s 140.1 mark was his 2nd-highest this season (155.6 rating in Week 4 vs Panthers). Maye was more aggressive than I’ve seen him in the pros. He was pushing the ball downfield from the opening drive, and he wasn’t missing.

DeMario Douglas should’ve had deep scores (20+ air yards) on consecutive early drive, with the play that counted showing his route-running precision and the dangers of Maye’s abundant skill set.

DeMario Douglas' TD shows why half-boots are dangerous with Drake Maye Post safety flips his hips expecting the field to be cut in half, then Douglas gets him wide open off a great sell and makes the safety miss Hell of a ball from Maye with an unblocked rusher bearing down pic.twitter.com/WvmaLV9Grk — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 12, 2025

Douglas also found space an off-schedule deep shot, but the play was nullified by a phantom offensive pass interference. This was the first of two inexplicable flags against Stefon Diggs that wiped out potentially game-changing plays.

Two different very soft OPI penalties on Stefon Diggs wipe out: A 61 yard Demario Douglas TD

A 51 yard Stefon Diggs catch Crazy pair of calls on a very established player pic.twitter.com/oAE86DM7Nx — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) October 12, 2025

Maye might’ve had two of his coolest career plays wiped out, but he delivered plenty of other clutch and/or eye-popping throws. These included a 4th & 4 conversion to Diggs and multiple late-down throws to Mack Hollins.

Drake Maye makes Carl Granderson miss while protecting the ball, finds a pocket of space, and throws across his body to a Mack Hollins dig to convert on 3rd & 11 pic.twitter.com/hVK0DVCNoq — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 12, 2025

Maye also did damage with his legs, getting 12 yards on a 3rd & 1 bootleg and setting the offense up deep in Saints territory on a broken play.

The Saints defend the #Patriots' draw fake perfectly, and Drake Maye still turns it into an explosive play The safety cut off Hunter Henry's route, and there's pressure at Maye's feet after a Rhamondre Stevenson cut block, so the QB escapes the pocket and takes off for 20 yards pic.twitter.com/Lu6ATKsaAu — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 12, 2025

There were things to nitpick, like a costly delay of game in the low red zone and an inside throw on an out-breaker to Douglas (likely should’ve drawn a penalty on the Saints). But when you’re nit-picking a 23-year-old quarterback for the second week in a row, you’re in a good place.

Maye and McDaniels felt like a potential match made in heaven, but they’re clicking at a rate no one could’ve expected six weeks in. If Maye continues at this trajectory, he’ll be squarely in the MVP conversation.

Kayshon Boutte

Kayshon Boutte has been reliable all season, particularly downfield and in critical moments. Today, with more opportunities to shine in front of his hometown crowd, Boutte’s talents were on full display.

The LSU product caught all five of his targets for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Both scores and his game-sealing back shoulder grab came on deep throws, and his second score capped a two-catch two-minute drive.

All 5 of Kayshon Boutte's targets went for 1st downs: – 3rd & 9 catch-and-run

– Contested deep TD to the backside of a fake screen

– Two grabs during 2 min, including a deep TD where he won leverage before attacking the ball

– Boxed out CB, stayed in bounds on back shoulder pic.twitter.com/AAZtTVcE4R — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 12, 2025

Every week won’t be Boutte’s week. That’s just life in a Maye-McDaniels offense. However, Boutte’s proven to virtually automatic when targeted and shown nothing but excellent situational awareness. He’s a valuable top target alongside Diggs and Hunter Henry.

Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones didn’t snag an interception this week, but it was another impact performance from the slot corner.

Jones spent most of the day against one of the league’s tougher covers in Chris Olave, and he won the matchup handily. Jones ended the day with three breakups, a sack, and five total tackles, including a run stuff and two tackles on 3rd down stops.

Otra semana, otra gran jugada de @MarcusJonesocho 😤 TDs, intercepciones, capturas. ¡Este hombre lo hace todo! pic.twitter.com/RKCj4BnUHg — Patriots Español (@patriotsespanol) October 12, 2025

Jones’ breakups were impressive efforts against Olave. He stuck to the receiver’s hip on a crosser, fighting through a pick to prevent a touchdown, and buzzing under a deep throw after a re-route from zone.

Run Defense

The Patriots’ run defense allowed zero explosives against another formidable backfield. Alvin Kamara’s longest carry went for seven yards, while tackle-breaker Kendre Miller maxed out at four. Khyiris Tonga and Robert Spillane continue to thrive in the middle, Christian Barmore and Milton Williams flashed behind the line, and rookie Craig Woodson made a pair of stops in the box. Elliss also continues to look more sound in his assignments, at least on initial viewing.

If I have one critique of the group, it’s their play against quarterback runs. Rattler had success on designed carries, and Taysom Hill scored in a no-win situation at the goal line.

3 Down

Run Game

The Patriots’ run game showed some potential early on, even if explosives continued to elude them.

Rhamondre Stevenson had some solid inside gains in the 1st half, and TreVeyon Henderson had success into the early 3rd quarter. That daylight dried up for much of the 2nd half, especially late.

Backs were tackled for loss or no gain eight times in New Orleans. Six came in the 2nd half, and four came in the 4th quarter. The Patriots ended the day with less than a 25% success rate on the ground, largely struggling in the middle.

Vrabel sounds like he’s growing frustrated with his rushing offense, and it’s tough to blame him. The group is fine at times and non-functional at others. That means more on Maye’s plate, which is not where you want to live no matter how well he’s playing. The problem is, I’m not sure there’s a solution besides the ‘time on task’ that McDaniels has preached.

Kyle Dugger

Kyle Dugger giving up an explosive on his first snap as a true starter wasn’t a great look, especially since he played a notably fast receiver too conservatively.

The #Patriots actually sent a CB blitz earlier in the drive, but Kyle Dugger doesn't get on his horse against Chris Olave Harold Landry nearly got to the QB on a loop, but good poise from Spencer Rattler https://t.co/Fb3EIiMfjC — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 12, 2025

Dugger also unsuccessfully tried to shoulder tackle Olave in mid-air. The veteran did sniff out a trick run alongside Spillane, but I didn’t notice him much on the live broadcast.

Garrett Bradbury

The film may change my mind here, as it’s risky to judge interior offensive linemen on first glance.

That said, Bradbury seemed to be a consistent part of the run game’s struggles. The veteran’s high snap on 4th down could’ve made a bigger difference if a few plays swung New Orleans’ way.

"A disastrous sequence for the Patriots!" – Spero Dedes This did not go as planned for New England pic.twitter.com/YNJBgVZvHU — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 12, 2025

Goes without saying, and Bradbury will surely be harder on himself than anyone can be, but you can’t have that from your veteran center. We’ll see if he can bounce back.