Garden Report 2024 March Madness Bracket

The Garden Report’s March Madness is back for 2024! This year, they have retired “Phenomenal” as the champion, along with many previous entries. It’s time to see who will come out on top in this year’s competition!
HERMAN GOMEZ REGION
- Thanasis Manning
- Farts my Dog
- Sad Girls
- Josue’s Fax Machine
- “He’s your third centerrrrrr!!”
- Blame Pie
- That’s Jealous
PLAY IN
- BLORp
- “Is that a tie?”
KEVIN JELLY REGION
- You got Tanguayed!
- Luke’s Lemon Squares
- “Do you have children?”
- “Look at this boomer right here”
- Coach GPT
- Louise Loves Jaylen
- Stay Ready Crew
PLAY IN
- “I just spit out my vodka”
- Tilapia TV