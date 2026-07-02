Garden Report Blame Pie: Who’s at FAULT for Jaylen Brown Trade Disaster?

In the latest episode of The Garden Report, Bobby Manning, John Zannis, and Jimmy Toscano react to the shocking news that Jaylen Brown is being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George and a haul of draft picks. They each give their ‘Blame Pie’ for who is most responsible for this mess that the Celtics have gotten themselves into.

Watch the FULL episode: https://youtube.com/live/6wC9PFCaTnU?feature=share

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