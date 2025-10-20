Garden Report Celtics Season Preview and Bold Predictions 2025-26

Bobby Manning
Celtics will upset a top seed (Cavs) in the first round of the playoffs:
Joe Mazzulla wins coach of the year
Payton Pritchard becomes the story of this Celtics season
Celtics ‘buy and sell,’ and swing a trade for a big man to solidify a promising start to the season
Media quadruples their score against the coaches next time
Record: 46-36, sixth seed, second round exit.
Finals: Thunder over Magic in 5
John Zannis
Derrick White is selected to his first All-Star team as the sole Celtics representative
This is going to happen for two reasons. First, White has been the Celtics second best player for the past two seasons but never had the stats to match his all around contributions. That changes this season without Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, and the 45 shot attempts that they hoisted on a nightly basis. As for why he’ll be the ONLY Celtics All-Star, I am concerned about Brown. He is coming off knee surgery this offseason and has a lot of tread on his tires entering his 10th season. I don’t know if he’s going to hold up to the Celtics new track-meet style of playing.
Joe Mazzulla orders Baylor Scheierman build an actual doghouse during a livestream. Forces him to sit in it during games. Calls it a bonding exercise.
Count me among the many Celtics fans who were really hoping for a year two leap from Baylor Scheierman. He’s the only first round pick of the Brad Stevens era, an all around good dude, and a gracious podcast
guest to boot. But man, is he in Mazzulla’s doghouse. Last we saw of Scheirman he was getting yanked 30 seconds after being subbed into the Celtics final preseason game.
There’s obviously something he’s doing that sets Mazzulla sideways. Plus, the shot just isn’t where it needs to be for Baylor to earn consistent minutes. Scheierman told the Garden Report this offseason that Joe doesn’t like rookies. Maybe Mazzulla just doesn’t like him.
Jayson Tatum plays in 50 Games. NEXT season.
June 22, 2025 – Tyrese Halliburton tears achilles. Out for the season.
April 27, 2025 – Damian Lillard tears achilles. Out for the season.
May 12th, 2025 – Jayson Tatum tears achilles. Back in January, February the latest.
What am I missing here? Oh yeah, Tatum’s bones are made of adamantium and his tendons magically regenerate like starfish. His healing factor rivals Wolverine and Deadpool. That’s why HE and only HE can return from such a devastating injury in such a short period of time while most mere mortals are forced to be out much longer.
Look, I think it’s cool that Tatum wants to come back, and it does appear that his recovery is going well. But right now, any speculation that he will return is being fueled by him and him alone. The Celtics aren’t going to discourage him as he fights to return but I also highly doubt they are going to let him come back unless he’s 10 million, billion percent back to full health and I just don’t see that happening this year. And when he does return next season he will be heavily managed and will not look like himself until late in the season.
Jaylen Brown sets career highs in FGA, Assists and Turnovers per game.
You wanted more Jaylen Brown you got it. Chances of Brown not being talked about on the Garden Report this season are next to zero. He will have the ball in his hands, a lot. Which will produce some good things, some bad. Look for Jaylen’s final stat line to look something like this. 25.5 PPG, 5.2 Ast, 3.9 TO on 44/31/75 splits.
The Celtics will never have another coaches vs media scrimmage
It sure was (fun?) while it lasted. Mazzulla’s attempt at bonding with the media turned into a humiliating, soul sapping, manhood robbing exercise in futility. This was enjoyed by many but I highly doubt new owner Bill Chisholm was one of them. Last thing someone who just shelled over $6 billion to buy the team wants to see is Mazzulla and his band of scary men trample a 70-something year old beat writer and the lawsuits that would surely follow.
Record: Celtics 38-44 8th seed, first round exit.
This is my optimistic prediction. I think if Brown or White goes down with an injury this has a
chance to be a bottom 5 team in the NBA. It’s not the guys at the top either. The Celtics have five NBA level rotation players backed by a bunch of never haves or never-will-bes.
Everyone is being asked to punch WAY above their weight class including presumptive starters Hauser
and Queta. I love the energy Josh Minott and Hugo Gonzalez bring and Simons is a walking bucket. But, I don’t think this team can defend or rebound well enough against decent NBA competition to not be at risk of losing every time they take the floor. No gimmes for the Celtics this season, and sometimes the 50/50s don’t go your way either.
Finals: Cavaliers over Nuggets in 6.
Jimmy Toscano
Derrick White makes an All-NBA team
It would be too easy to say White makes the All-Star team. Duh. With Tatum on the shelf for (possibly) the entire season, White’s role dramatically increases. I’ve seen enough out of this Celtics bench to not put much of any faith into them – I don’t think help is coming from there, let’s leave it at that. White and Brown are going to need to do it all for this to team to contend in any capacity. I actually don’t think they will contend (more on that later), but I do think White will make the most out of his increased role. He’s going to have to shoot – and shoot often. As they say, pull-up game strong. I love D.White in transition out on the break and while I still can’t wrap my head around 18 three-point attempts per game, I can deal with it more if it’s coming from him. We know what he gives you on the defensive side of things. So yeah, give me All-NBA White.
Celtics go an entire game without making a 2-point field goal
This obviously sounds bold – an entire game, without a two-point field goal. I feel like it’s never been done in the NBA. But this is the year. We know the Celtics already rank last in points in the paint. They did last season (40.6 points) and I would bet they will this season too. But I’ll take it one step further – there will be a game where they don’t hit a single shot within the three-point line. Yes they want to get out in transition and run the break – yadda, yadda, yadda. Sounds nice. I see a lot of those ending in three-pointers. And I see other ones ending in two-point misses and turnovers.
Simply put they have little to no offensive talent down low, and three points are worth more than two points, beep boop, beep boop. I looked up the game last year where they had the least amount of two-point makes – Feb. 26 @ Detroit, they hit 12 two-pointers in a 117-97 loss. Six of those baskets were from Tatum (missing season), two from Porzingis (traded), two from Holiday (traded), and one each from White and Pritchard. So 10 of the 12 baskets were from players not playing this season. Did I mention they have the worst bigs in the league? And one of the worst benches too?
Just saying… it could happen!
Celtics WIN the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup
Since I don’t want to go full doomer boomer (There’s only one guy on this show who can pull it off) let’s go bold in a positive direction. And yes, this is bold. The Celtics win the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup! Whatever that means! Are we still trying to make this happen? OK cool. Listen, when your team is contending for the NBA Finals, this should mean little to nothing to fans. But perhaps Celtics fans will get a taste of what it’s like for this to be important this year. I hate to say it but Boston isn’t going to the NBA Finals… but are they going to Las Vegas?! Maybe! This tournament is perfect for a Celtics team that perhaps can get hot at the right handful of games – their grouping isn’t too bad – Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers. And I think the C’s can use the cash prize as a little incentive on a roster where you have to think some of these guys will really need the money in a few years.
Celtics media crosses half court over 10 times in game vs. coaches
They told me to go bold, and this may be the boldest prediction yet. I don’t know how they will do it, but I’m predicting that Celtics media can band together and cross half court against the Celtics coaches in another exhibition game. Crazy, crazy, crazy to think so – against a coaching staff dead set on bully- I mean dead set on competing inside the arena, demoralizing- I mean, humanizing everyone. In a season where coaches are probably frustrated, too. The key will be getting stops. If the media can prevent the three-point barrage, grab the boards, and simply heave the ball out past half court, they can hit this number. I almost predicted a few baskets too, but that would be a little too bold I think. Not on Joe Mazzulla’s watch.
Record: 35-47, miss playoffs
Finals: Suns vs- just kidding, not doing that for the third year.
Warriors over Magic in six games: One last hurrah for the Warriors who save it all for the playoffs, and stave off a dangerous Magic team that will continue to get better.
A. Sherrod Blakely
Anfernee Simons will be Sixth Man of the Year
Joe Mazzulla will win his first Coach of the Year award
The Celtics will lead the NBA in fast break points
Josh Minott will be named to the league’s Second All-Defensive Team
Record: 47-35, lose in the first round.
Finals: Houston and Cleveland. Houston wins in 6.
Noa Dalzell
The Celtics will make the playoffs (and not via the play-in)
When the Celtics’ roster overhaul began, the term “gap year” became commonplace, and fans began to clamor over Brockton basketball star — and projected 2026 No. 1 pick — AJ Dybantsa. But, it’s become increasingly clear to me that barring major injuries, the Celtics are not headed toward the lottery. Instead, they’re looking to be as competitive as possible despite undoubtedly being less talented. I project that the Celtics will finish with a top-six seed.
Derrick White will be an All Star
White is already one of the league’s elite efficient scorers and elite guard defenders. He’s flirted with All-Star appearances before (remember those ‘White’s an All-Star chants that even Holiday got in on?). And, this year, he’ll undoubtedly be one of the Celtics’ highest-usage players. So, if the Celtics are in the playoff mix come All-Star voting time, the 31-year-old very well could be named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career.
Hugo Gonzalez will average 15+ minutes per night
Gonzalez fits into what the Celtics are trying to do this season – cause havoc, rack up steals and deflections, and play a fast and frenetic pace. Under Mazzulla, no Celtic player has contributed much in their rookie seasons. Though he’s only 19 years old and relatively inexperienced, Gonzalez could immediately become an impact player for the Celtics. That’s in part because Mazzulla has already made clear that he plans on relying on a bigger rotation this season. And, if there is ever going to be a year when it makes sense to invest in a more unproven player, this could be the one.
Jayson Tatum will return this season
By all accounts, he’s progressing great and working incredibly hard. Tatum has been traveling to preseason games, attending every film session, and is seemingly in the facility all day, every day. Barring setback, I expect him to return this season, though he probably won’t be his usual dominant self until the 2026-27 season.