Garden Report Celtics Season Preview and Bold Predictions 2025-26

The Garden Report previews the NBA season tonight at 8:45 p.m. EST tonight and we bring your our bold predictions ahead of opening night. The Celtics host the 76ers on Wednesday at TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. after Rockets-Thunder and Warriors-Lakers begins the national slate tomorrow night.

Bobby Manning

Celtics will upset a top seed (Cavs) in the first round of the playoffs:

If Boston needs to clinch a playoff spot through the play-in tournament, or finishes in the bottom half of the east like many predict during the regular season, they’ll have to play a top team in the conference in the first round. Whether New York, Cleveland or an ascending team like the Magic, it’s easy to imagine an odd matchup where the top seed is expected to take care of business, but an experienced Celtics core with Jayson Tatum back in the lineup has enough momentum to carve out an upset win. The Cavs and Magic, who lost to Boston in recent postseasons, feel particularly vulnerable to this kind of upset. The Knicks look like the conference’s top seed.

Joe Mazzulla wins coach of the year

This will be the season where Joe Mazzulla’s imprint becomes more recognized with less talent than he’s worked with throughout his coaching tenure. Whether the faster pace they play at offensively, getting the most out of unsung new additions or an intriguing new defensive approach, Mazzulla’s ability to accentuate the talent on this roster will become more apparent nationally after many chalked up his success to a stacked team through his first three seasons. If the Celtics can reach above the play-in line or higher in the east, Mazzulla will receive significant attention in coach of the year discussions by leading a group without Tatum.

Payton Pritchard becomes the story of this Celtics season

Payton Pritchard becomes the story of this Celtics season

Payton Pritchard's leap could be massive, and while I won't go as far as to take Noa's all-star take, I do think we will see a statistical bump that has some of us daring to say the I-word (Isaiah). There could be shades of the first full season after he arrived in 2015 from Phoenix, when Thomas established himself as a volume scorer and starter on the Celtics before his 2017 MVP-caliber campaign. The numbers when Pritchard plays, shoots and garners a higher-usage showed him having the potential to turn into something special, and I'm buying into the trajectory he began showing last year.

Celtics ‘buy and sell,’ and swing a trade for a big man to solidify a promising start to the season

Nikola Vucevic or Daniel Gafford to solidify the front court. Neemias Queta, Chris Boucher and Luka Garza are enough to keep the team competitive early. A surprise run will require more shooting, size and scoring inside. I don’t know when Tatum will be back, and I won’t try to predict that, but I’m high enough on the remaining cast keeping the team above water to the point where, in anticipation of a late season Tatum return, alongside financial considerations, the Celtics flip Anfernee Simons into a big man who makes less than him likeorto solidify the front court.andare enough to keep the team competitive early. A surprise run will require more shooting, size and scoring inside.

Media quadruples their score against the coaches next time

In a rematch later this season, the media team gets to 16 points this time around with a better game plan against the press, but still falls by 40 points…

Record: 46-36, sixth seed, second round exit.

Health is a must for this team to reach its potential, but they’re in a relatively strong position there, if Jaylen Brown recovers in time for opening night or not long after, compared to other teams around the east. The Cavs are already down Darius Garland and Max Strus, Detroit is missing Jaden Ivey for the opening weeks and Indiana lost TJ McConnell. The 76ers come to TD Garden without Paul George on opening night.

A stronger than expected Celtics season may say more about the east than this roster, but they’ve already shown a strong attention to the details Mazzulla has used to win games with Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet starting in recent years. It wasn’t always the superteam stealing regular season wins, and that’s another reason I believe this year will reflect as well on Mazzulla as anyone else. Of course, an injury or two could send this crashing in the other direction. There’s a legitimate range from 12-5 in the east for this group. I’m leaning toward the high end with a loss in the second round of the playoffs.

Finals: Thunder over Magic in 5

The year of the beatdown. Physicality returns to the NBA Finals with the two best defenses in the sport. Paolo Banchero makes a name for himself by stunning the east, the Thunder escape another major threat from the Nuggets in the west and Oklahoma City becomes the first repeat champions since the 2018 Thunder.

John Zannis

Derrick White is selected to his first All-Star team as the sole Celtics representative

This is going to happen for two reasons. First, White has been the Celtics second best player for the past two seasons but never had the stats to match his all around contributions. That changes this season without Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, and the 45 shot attempts that they hoisted on a nightly basis. As for why he’ll be the ONLY Celtics All-Star, I am concerned about Brown. He is coming off knee surgery this offseason and has a lot of tread on his tires entering his 10th season. I don’t know if he’s going to hold up to the Celtics new track-meet style of playing.

Joe Mazzulla orders Baylor Scheierman build an actual doghouse during a livestream. Forces him to sit in it during games. Calls it a bonding exercise.

Count me among the many Celtics fans who were really hoping for a year two leap from Baylor Scheierman. He’s the only first round pick of the Brad Stevens era, an all around good dude, and a gracious podcast

guest to boot. But man, is he in Mazzulla’s doghouse. Last we saw of Scheirman he was getting yanked 30 seconds after being subbed into the Celtics final preseason game.

There’s obviously something he’s doing that sets Mazzulla sideways. Plus, the shot just isn’t where it needs to be for Baylor to earn consistent minutes. Scheierman told the Garden Report this offseason that Joe doesn’t like rookies. Maybe Mazzulla just doesn’t like him.

Jayson Tatum plays in 50 Games. NEXT season.

June 22, 2025 – Tyrese Halliburton tears achilles. Out for the season.

April 27, 2025 – Damian Lillard tears achilles. Out for the season.

May 12th, 2025 – Jayson Tatum tears achilles. Back in January, February the latest.

What am I missing here? Oh yeah, Tatum’s bones are made of adamantium and his tendons magically regenerate like starfish. His healing factor rivals Wolverine and Deadpool. That’s why HE and only HE can return from such a devastating injury in such a short period of time while most mere mortals are forced to be out much longer.

Look, I think it’s cool that Tatum wants to come back, and it does appear that his recovery is going well. But right now, any speculation that he will return is being fueled by him and him alone. The Celtics aren’t going to discourage him as he fights to return but I also highly doubt they are going to let him come back unless he’s 10 million, billion percent back to full health and I just don’t see that happening this year. And when he does return next season he will be heavily managed and will not look like himself until late in the season.

Jaylen Brown sets career highs in FGA, Assists and Turnovers per game.

You wanted more Jaylen Brown you got it. Chances of Brown not being talked about on the Garden Report this season are next to zero. He will have the ball in his hands, a lot. Which will produce some good things, some bad. Look for Jaylen’s final stat line to look something like this. 25.5 PPG, 5.2 Ast, 3.9 TO on 44/31/75 splits.

The Celtics will never have another coaches vs media scrimmage

It sure was (fun?) while it lasted. Mazzulla’s attempt at bonding with the media turned into a humiliating, soul sapping, manhood robbing exercise in futility. This was enjoyed by many but I highly doubt new owner Bill Chisholm was one of them. Last thing someone who just shelled over $6 billion to buy the team wants to see is Mazzulla and his band of scary men trample a 70-something year old beat writer and the lawsuits that would surely follow.

Record: Celtics 38-44 8th seed, first round exit.

This is my optimistic prediction. I think if Brown or White goes down with an injury this has a

chance to be a bottom 5 team in the NBA. It’s not the guys at the top either. The Celtics have five NBA level rotation players backed by a bunch of never haves or never-will-bes.

Everyone is being asked to punch WAY above their weight class including presumptive starters Hauser

and Queta. I love the energy Josh Minott and Hugo Gonzalez bring and Simons is a walking bucket. But, I don’t think this team can defend or rebound well enough against decent NBA competition to not be at risk of losing every time they take the floor. No gimmes for the Celtics this season, and sometimes the 50/50s don’t go your way either.

Finals: Cavaliers over Nuggets in 6.

Jimmy Toscano

Derrick White makes an All-NBA team

It would be too easy to say White makes the All-Star team. Duh. With Tatum on the shelf for (possibly) the entire season, White’s role dramatically increases. I’ve seen enough out of this Celtics bench to not put much of any faith into them – I don’t think help is coming from there, let’s leave it at that. White and Brown are going to need to do it all for this to team to contend in any capacity. I actually don’t think they will contend (more on that later), but I do think White will make the most out of his increased role. He’s going to have to shoot – and shoot often. As they say, pull-up game strong. I love D.White in transition out on the break and while I still can’t wrap my head around 18 three-point attempts per game, I can deal with it more if it’s coming from him. We know what he gives you on the defensive side of things. So yeah, give me All-NBA White.

Celtics go an entire game without making a 2-point field goal

This obviously sounds bold – an entire game, without a two-point field goal. I feel like it’s never been done in the NBA. But this is the year. We know the Celtics already rank last in points in the paint. They did last season (40.6 points) and I would bet they will this season too. But I’ll take it one step further – there will be a game where they don’t hit a single shot within the three-point line. Yes they want to get out in transition and run the break – yadda, yadda, yadda. Sounds nice. I see a lot of those ending in three-pointers. And I see other ones ending in two-point misses and turnovers.

Simply put they have little to no offensive talent down low, and three points are worth more than two points, beep boop, beep boop. I looked up the game last year where they had the least amount of two-point makes – Feb. 26 @ Detroit, they hit 12 two-pointers in a 117-97 loss. Six of those baskets were from Tatum (missing season), two from Porzingis (traded), two from Holiday (traded), and one each from White and Pritchard. So 10 of the 12 baskets were from players not playing this season. Did I mention they have the worst bigs in the league? And one of the worst benches too?

Just saying… it could happen!

Celtics WIN the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup

Since I don’t want to go full doomer boomer (There’s only one guy on this show who can pull it off) let’s go bold in a positive direction. And yes, this is bold. The Celtics win the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup! Whatever that means! Are we still trying to make this happen? OK cool. Listen, when your team is contending for the NBA Finals, this should mean little to nothing to fans. But perhaps Celtics fans will get a taste of what it’s like for this to be important this year. I hate to say it but Boston isn’t going to the NBA Finals… but are they going to Las Vegas?! Maybe! This tournament is perfect for a Celtics team that perhaps can get hot at the right handful of games – their grouping isn’t too bad – Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers. And I think the C’s can use the cash prize as a little incentive on a roster where you have to think some of these guys will really need the money in a few years.

Celtics media crosses half court over 10 times in game vs. coaches

They told me to go bold, and this may be the boldest prediction yet. I don’t know how they will do it, but I’m predicting that Celtics media can band together and cross half court against the Celtics coaches in another exhibition game. Crazy, crazy, crazy to think so – against a coaching staff dead set on bully- I mean dead set on competing inside the arena, demoralizing- I mean, humanizing everyone. In a season where coaches are probably frustrated, too. The key will be getting stops. If the media can prevent the three-point barrage, grab the boards, and simply heave the ball out past half court, they can hit this number. I almost predicted a few baskets too, but that would be a little too bold I think. Not on Joe Mazzulla’s watch.

Record: 35-47, miss playoffs

It’s no secret I am down on this team. You need an amazing Brown and White night-in and night-out to contend, and that’s an unfair ask. There are going to be games that one or both are off, games that either one will miss, and games that the opponents are simply better even at Brown/White best. I do think Pritchard is going to have a fine season, but there is no strength in numbers on this team. Opponents taking either Brown or White out of the game through whatever measure necessary might be all it takes. I hope I’m proven wrong but I don’t see enough help when I look down that bench. The only way this prediction is wrong is if Tatum comes back this season (I am sure that’s someone’s bold prediction).

Finals: Suns vs- just kidding, not doing that for the third year.

Warriors over Magic in six games: One last hurrah for the Warriors who save it all for the playoffs, and stave off a dangerous Magic team that will continue to get better.

A. Sherrod Blakely

Anfernee Simons will be Sixth Man of the Year It’s rare for a player as young as 26-year-old Simons to be such a proven scorer and potentially be on the move. He is now with a franchise that will expect him to be amore complete player which means playing a lotta bit more defense than he’s accustomed to. Improved defense coupled with his penchant to drop 20 points a game (or even 15 in a shrunk role on the Celtics) should be enough for some consideration. And if the Celtics exceed expectations, that’ll only bolster his candidacy for the award which was won a year ago by his teammate Pritchard. Joe Mazzulla will win his first Coach of the Year award When the cupboard is stocked with talent ad-nauseam the way the Celtics roster has been the past couple of years under Mazzulla, it’s easy to take his coaching acumen for granted. This Celtics is considered, at best, a borderline playoff time. If they exceed such expectations in what most agree is a relatively wide open Eastern Conference, he will be a prime candidate to win the award which often goes to the coach whose team exceeds expectations. Considering how this roster is constructed, an improbable top-four finish or Boston would put him in prime position to win the award or at a minimum, be on the short list of contenders.

The Celtics will lead the NBA in fast break points

With no real legit low-post scoring threats to speak of, the Celtics have little choice but to get out and run … a lot. It’s a style that’s perfectly suited for a Big 3 of Brown, Pritchard and White – all solid at attacking off the dribble and finishing at the rim. Boston has ranked among the league’s worst in fast-break points for years, in large part because their roster was constructed in a way that simply found mismatches in half-court sets, executed the hell out of the ball, scored, and get back on defense. Rinse. Recycle. Repeat. They don’t have that kind of elite depth or versatility, so their best shot at scoring on a lot of nights will be to attack before the defense sets up and hope to finish or get to the free-throw line. Josh Minott will be named to the league’s Second All-Defensive Team While the sample size has been relatively small, it’s clear that Minott will have a chance to play significant minutes for the Celtics this year compared to his days of riding the bench in Minnesota. While his scoring touch remains very much a work in progress, his defensive versatility fits in well with what the Celtics look to do on a night-in, night-out basis. His size, strength, athleticism and defensive instincts will allow him to thrive in Boston in ways that he has never been afforded an opportunity to do so previously. Not only will this allow Boston to be more competitive, but it will put Minott on the radar as a defensive pest who ranks among the league’s best at that end of the floor. Record: 47-35, lose in the first round. Finals: Houston and Cleveland. Houston wins in 6.