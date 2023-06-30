Garden Report: Celtics Free Agency Kickoff Live Special

Gear up for a special live episode of The Garden Report, We countdown to the much-anticipated free agency period for the Celtics!We’re covering all the latest league news and speculation for an exciting offseason.

We discuss Jaylen Brown and his potential super-max extension and what it means for the Celtics’ future. We’ll also explore Grant Williams’ prospects in Boston and dig into the details of Kristaps Porzingis’ extension.

As we approach the official start of free agency, we’ll be spotlighting our top targets and potential game-changing picks. Join us for a night of heated discussions, expert analysis, and NBA excitement on The Garden Report’s live free agency kickoff!

