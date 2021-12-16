Garden Report: Celtics Trade Ideas + Danny Ainge Hired by Jazz

The Garden Report is back on an off day to discuss Celtics trade scenarios, Danny Ainge becoming the Utah Jazz’s alternate governor and CEO of basketball operations.

Today, December 15th marks the date each year when most players who signed new contracts during the offseason become trade-eligible. More than 100 players became trade-eligible. Now that the unofficial start of NBA Trade season is underway, should the Celtics be active in the market?

Also, Celtics’ former President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge was hired by the Utah Jazz as alternate governor and CEO. Ainge will oversee basketball and Justin Zanik will remain Utah’s GM. Ainge had his press conference today in Salt Lake CIty saying: “I needed a break from Boston. By the way, my 26 years in Boston was the greatest experience…The things I really cherished over those 26 years are the relationships I developed & those will always be there.”.. he added there was “literally were 16-18 hour days” in Boston.

A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavón & John Zannis break it all down!

