Garden Report: Celtics Win 116-112, Sweep Nets

The Boston Celtics head into Brooklyn with a chance to sweep the Nets in Game 4 of their playoff series. Brooklyn was not going down without a fight, and much like the other games in the series, it was an absolute dogfight. The Nets gave it all they could to claw their way to victory, but the Boston Celtics managed to outlast their opponent and complete the sweep in their 116-112 victory on Monday night. The victory sealed Ime Udoka’s first playoff series win, as he goes undefeated against his former team.

“Another hard-fought victory” said Udoka after the game, “Probably the closest sweep you will ever see.”

Marcus Smart said that you have to give the first-year head coach his due, saying “Just Ime man. His attention to every little detail. His attention to game planning.”

“It’s a shame” said Jayson Tatum about Udoka not being a finalist for Coach of the Year. “He definitely deserves it.”

“We feel confident, we feel strong against everybody, and we’re going to come to play every single game” said Jaylen Brown in his postgame presser.

