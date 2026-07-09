Garden Report Heated Debate on Future of Celtics

In the latest episode of The Garden Report, John Zannis, Nick Gelso, Sherrod Blakely and Bobby Manning react to the Celtics press conference with President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens and Lead Owner and Governor Bill Chisholm regarding the Jaylen Brown trade.

Nick gives his takeaway from the press conference:

“I honestly don’t know what the team’s goal is but it’s not to win right now…I think what everybody needed to hear today was. We’re taking 2 steps back to go 5 steps forward and ensure the next 15 years of the team’s contention.”

The group gets into a bit of a heated debate over the future of the organization of they should be more transparent about this move being for the future and not for the present as this move doesn’t make them contenders these next couple of seasons.

Watch the FULL episode: https://youtube.com/live/7VeWKo_57yk?feature=share

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