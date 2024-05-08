Garden Report Postgame: Celtics Coast to Win Over Cavs in Game 1 of East Semis

Jaylen Brown scored 32 points, and Derrick White added 25 points, including seven 3-pointers, leading the Boston Celtics to a decisive 120-95 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday night. Following the game, The Garden Report went live. Tune into the Celtics Postgame Show featuring Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, and John Zannis as they provide in-depth insights and analysis from Boston’s commanding win against Cleveland.

This episode of the Garden Report is brought to you by:

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.

Elevate your style game on and off the course with the PXG Spring Summer 2024 collection. Head over to https://PXG.com/GARDENREPORT and save 10% on all apparel. Use Code GARDEN REPORT!