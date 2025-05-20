Garden Report Reacts to Brad Stevens End Of Season Celtics Press Conference

John Zannis, Bobby Manning, Noa Dalzell and A. Sherrod Blakely go LIVE on The Garden Report to discuss their takeaways from Brad Stevens End of Season Press Conference.

0:00 Instant Reaction to Brad

9:00 Brad on CBA and Money Restrictions

20:00 Brad still wants to compete for championships

35:00 Jaylen Brown injury

50:00 Sign Up with PrizePicks!

53:00 Jaylen Brown as No. 1 Option

1:04:00 Jayson Tatum achilles surgery

1:15:00 Tank time?

1:29:00 Brad on Joe Mazzulla

1:40:00 Roster locks & Final thoughts

