Garden Report Reacts to Brad Stevens End Of Season Celtics Press Conference

John Zannis, Bobby Manning, Noa Dalzell and A. Sherrod Blakely go LIVE on The Garden Report to discuss their takeaways from Brad Stevens End of Season Press Conference.
0:00 Instant Reaction to Brad
9:00 Brad on CBA and Money Restrictions
20:00 Brad still wants to compete for championships
35:00 Jaylen Brown injury
53:00 Jaylen Brown as No. 1 Option
1:04:00 Jayson Tatum achilles surgery
1:15:00 Tank time?
1:29:00 Brad on Joe Mazzulla
1:40:00 Roster locks & Final thoughts
