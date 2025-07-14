Garden Report w/ Gary Washburn: Lillard Latest, Jaylen Brown Opens Up & Celtics vs Knicks Postgame

The Garden Report crew of Noa Dalzell and Bobby Manning are joined by special guest Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe and co-host of The Big 3 NBA Podcast on CLNS Media to break down the Celtics’ Summer League matchup vs. the New York Knicks LIVE from Las Vegas. The trio react to Boston’s second Summer League game, share thoughts on standout performances and player development, and dive into larger Celtics offseason storylines including Damian Lillard rumors, Jayson Tatum’s recruitment efforts, and Jaylen Brown’s evolving role on and off the court.

⏰ EPISODE TIMELINE ⏰

0:03 – Summer League Reaction

21:03 – Youth development

23:50 – Gary on Damian Lillard

33:12 – Tatum’s recruitment efforts

36:01 – Jaylen Brown in the Boston community

40:32 – Noa’s convo with Jaylen and more

59:59 – Expectations for Jaylen

1:05:06 – Jaylen’s game evolution

