Garden Report w/ Gary Washburn: Lillard Latest, Jaylen Brown Opens Up & Celtics vs Knicks Postgame

The Garden Report crew of Noa Dalzell and Bobby Manning are joined by special guest Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe and co-host of The Big 3 NBA Podcast on CLNS Media to break down the Celtics’ Summer League matchup vs. the New York Knicks LIVE from Las Vegas. The trio react to Boston’s second Summer League game, share thoughts on standout performances and player development, and dive into larger Celtics offseason storylines including Damian Lillard rumors, Jayson Tatum’s recruitment efforts, and Jaylen Brown’s evolving role on and off the court.
⏰ EPISODE TIMELINE ⏰
0:03 – Summer League Reaction
21:03 – Youth development
23:50 – Gary on Damian Lillard
33:12 – Tatum’s recruitment efforts
36:01 – Jaylen Brown in the Boston community
40:32 – Noa’s convo with Jaylen and more
59:59 – Expectations for Jaylen
1:05:06 – Jaylen’s game evolution
SUBSCRIBE to The Garden Report on CLNS Media ⤵️
🍎Apple: https://bit.ly/44NYVRP
✳️Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/svjft9sk
📺YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CLNSMedia
The Garden Report is Powered by:
💰 PrizePicks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!