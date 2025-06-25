Garden Report w/ Jordan Walsh: Jrue Holiday Trade Reaction, 3rd Year Goals, Celtics Summer League and More!

Boston Celtics forward Jordan Walsh joins The Garden Report to react to the Jrue Holiday trade and share his goals entering Year 3. Walsh talks about his development, offseason work, and what he hopes to bring to the Celtics moving forward. The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell welcome Walsh to the show!

⏰️ 0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE ⏰️

0:20 – Jordan Walsh Joins the Garden Report

0:50 – Jordan’s summer goals

2:00 – Jordan’s mindset heading into Summer League

3:07 – Jordan on His 2nd season with team

5:00 – Jordan on what team saw in him to keep him in Boston

5:38 – Jordan on Jrue Holiday Trade

6:48 – Dealing with trades in NBA

8:51 – Mentorship from Jrue Holiday

10:38 – End of Celtics season, Tatum injury and uncertain future

12:10 – Jordan on his future role on Celtics

12:50 – Payton, Sam and Al working out + Jordan’s prep for Vegas

14:03 – Al Horford’s mentorship

16:25 – Favorite Joe Mazzulla story

17:00 – Joe Mazzulla had a Jiu-jitsu match

18:38 – PrizePicks!

19:52 – Jordan Walsh on looking up to Jaylen Brown, wearing 741 rovers

21:05 – What Jaylen is like off the court

22:00 – Who would be BEST and WORST Celtics roommate?

22:55 – Jordan’s player comp

