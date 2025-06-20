Garden Report w/ Torrey Craig: Jayson Tatum Update, His Future with Celtics and more

Torrey Craig joins The Garden Report for an exclusive interview with The Garden Report’s Noa Dalzell and Bobby Manning. Craig shares insight on Jayson Tatum’s mindset this offseason coming off injury, what makes Joe Mazzulla a unique coach, and a behind-the-scenes story of Mazzulla going head-to-head with Baylor Scheierman. He also reflects on his first year in Boston and looks ahead to what’s next in his Celtics journey.
⏰️0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE
0:30 Torrey spending time with his son in Boston
1:18 Craig staying busy this offseason
2:10 Jayson Tatum update
2:47 What is Tatum like as a teammate?
3:40 Tatum’s humbleness
4:45 Supporting Tatum through his injury
6:40 Torrey loves Boston and the fans
8:10 Craig’s expectations coming to Boston
9:58 Post your job for free with LinkedIn!
10:55 What Craig can offer next season
12:00 How Craig went from overseas to NBA
16:15 Craig would love to remain with Celtics
17:18 Craig’s respect for the Celtics organization
18:05 Torrey’s Joe Mazzulla Story
21:30 Joe is a rare coach
22:02 Craig on having his son around the team
24:52 Craig reflects on his season with Boston
Make sure to SUBSCRIBE to The Garden Report on CLNS Media, Apple and Spotify!
🍎 Apple: https://bit.ly/44NYVRP
✳️ Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/svjft9sk
📺 YouTube: https://youtube.com/@CLNSMEDIA
Visit our MERCH Store:
👉 https://shop.clnsmedia.com
Join Our Discord Server:
👉 https://clnsmedia.com/discord
The Garden Report brought to you by…
💰 PrizePicks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!