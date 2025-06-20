Garden Report w/ Torrey Craig: Jayson Tatum Update, His Future with Celtics and more

Torrey Craig joins The Garden Report for an exclusive interview with The Garden Report’s Noa Dalzell and Bobby Manning. Craig shares insight on Jayson Tatum’s mindset this offseason coming off injury, what makes Joe Mazzulla a unique coach, and a behind-the-scenes story of Mazzulla going head-to-head with Baylor Scheierman. He also reflects on his first year in Boston and looks ahead to what’s next in his Celtics journey.

⏰️0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE

0:30 Torrey spending time with his son in Boston

1:18 Craig staying busy this offseason

2:10 Jayson Tatum update

2:47 What is Tatum like as a teammate?

3:40 Tatum’s humbleness

4:45 Supporting Tatum through his injury

6:40 Torrey loves Boston and the fans

8:10 Craig’s expectations coming to Boston

9:58 Post your job for free with LinkedIn!

10:55 What Craig can offer next season

12:00 How Craig went from overseas to NBA

16:15 Craig would love to remain with Celtics

17:18 Craig’s respect for the Celtics organization

18:05 Torrey’s Joe Mazzulla Story

21:30 Joe is a rare coach

22:02 Craig on having his son around the team

24:52 Craig reflects on his season with Boston

Make sure to SUBSCRIBE to The Garden Report on CLNS Media, Apple and Spotify!

🍎 Apple: https://bit.ly/44NYVRP

✳️ Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/svjft9sk

📺 YouTube: https://youtube.com/@CLNSMEDIA

Visit our MERCH Store:

👉 https://shop.clnsmedia.com

Join Our Discord Server:

👉 https://clnsmedia.com/discord

The Garden Report brought to you by…

💰 PrizePicks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!