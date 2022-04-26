After a dogfight of a series, the Boston Celtics have come out victorious over the Brooklyn Nets, winning Game 4 in Brooklyn 116-112 and completing the sweep. Ime Udoka has won his first playoff series, and went undefeated against his former team. As the team looks ahead at their potential matchup, they will have to wait for the Bucks-Bulls series to play out.

With the Milwaukee Bucks up 3-1 in the series, it looks likely that the Celtics will be facing Giannis Antetokounmpo and the reigning champs next round. As the two teams have playoff history against one another over the past few years, the Celtics could have a chip on their shoulder going into a rematch series. But should Boston be concerned about the matchup with Milwaukee? or would the Celtics be favorites vs the Bucks?

The Garden Report weighs in and looks ahead to Boston’s potential opponent next round.

FULL PODCAST: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8abjjl

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/banner16 and use code BANNER16 for up to 16 free meals AND 3 free gifts!

Celtics fans, we know the NBA playoffs can have you stressed out! So check out the Calm app! For listeners of the show, Calm is offering an exclusive offer of 40% off a Calm Premium subscription at https://CALM.COM/garden!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!