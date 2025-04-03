Garrett Crochet Dominates, Devers Gets 2 Hits in 3-0 Red Sox Win over Orioles

Rafael Devers didn’t get a hit. He got two.

After beginning the season in an 0-for-21 slump Devers collected his first two hits of the season including an RBI double in a 3-0 Red Sox victory over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. While many fans were worried about the slow start, Devers knew it was just a matter of time.

“To be honest, it was more for all the people than for me,” Devers said through a translator, “I knew it was gonna come but I also received a lot of texts from people worrying about me and I was okay so it was more for other people than for me.”

While Devers’ exploits were noteworthy, the spotlight belonged to Red Sox Ace Garrett Crochet. The tall lefty took the mound one day after agreeing to a six-year $170 million extension with the Sox.

Crochet pitched 8 dominant scoreless innings, pounding the strike zone with 4 seam fastballs all night long. He held the Orioles to just four singles on the night, with one walk while striking out eight. Crochet, who was underwhelming in his first Red Sox start on opening day, felt this was a much better representation of the type of pitcher he can be for Boston.

“Today, it was more of a statement to myself. Who do I want to be this year? Who am I as a person and as a pitcher?” Crochet told reporters after the game. “And that was just someone that wants to compete in the zone and lose with their best.”

“That’s the reason he’s here. That’s the reason we committed to him,” added manager Alex Cora. “He’s the guy that we wanted out there. He did an outstanding job.”

The Sox bats did enough to give Crochet the support he needed. Trevor Story, who began the season 2-for-15 launched a solo home run in the second inning off starter Zach Eflin to give the Sox an early 1-0 lead.

“[The home run] felt great,” Story said, “to contribute offensively, you know, just simplifying things. You know, it’s a lot harder than it sounds. Good day today to build on that. Offensively I felt like we had a lot of good at bats, so it was a good day.”

The Sox added to their lead in the 5h. Kristian Campbell – who like Crochet agreed to a 6 year extension with the Red Sox earlier in the day – doubled to lead off the inning. He came around to score on a Ceddanne Rafaela single to make it 2-0 Boston. Rafaela came home on Devers RBI double,

“We all needed that one,” said Cora in response to Devers first hit.

Devers added a single in the 8th to finish the night 2-for-4.

Aroldis Chapman pitched the 9th to earn his first save in a Sox uniform. Boston will finish up with the Orioles tomorrow at 1:05 PM before heading back to Fenway for the home opener on Friday against the Cardinals.