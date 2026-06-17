Gary Washburn: Celtics NOT Shopping Jaylen Brown

The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn joins CLNS Media’s John Zannis and Bobby Manning on a LIVE Garden Report to discuss the latest Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown rumors. With the latest reports being the Celtics are not actively trying to trade Jaylen Brown. John asks Gary if the are Celtics actively trying to get Giannis Antetokounmpo or they’re just doing their due diligence?

“I think they’re doing their due diligence. I don’t think they’re close to any type of a deal.”

Are the #Celtics actively trying to get Giannis Antetokounmpo or are they just doing their due diligence? “I think they’re doing their due diligence. I don’t think they’re close to any type of a deal.” @GwashburnGlobe pic.twitter.com/lH6Kps9vhm — The Garden Report on CLNS (@TheGardenReport) June 17, 2026

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