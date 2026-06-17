Close Menu
Subscribe
NBA

Gary Washburn: Celtics NOT Shopping Jaylen Brown

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn joins CLNS Media’s John Zannis and Bobby Manning on a LIVE Garden Report to discuss the latest Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown rumors. With the latest reports being the Celtics are not actively trying to trade Jaylen Brown. John asks Gary if the are Celtics actively trying to get Giannis Antetokounmpo or they’re just doing their due diligence?

“I think they’re doing their due diligence. I don’t think they’re close to any type of a deal.”

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE NOW: https://youtube.com/live/8bRLqTf17pc?feature=share

The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.