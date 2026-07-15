Gary Washburn: Dillon Mitchell Can Steal Minutes from Jordan Walsh & Hugo Gonzalez

Sherrod Blakely and Gary Washburn react to what they have seen from the Summer League Celtics in Las Vegas. They give thoughts on Hugo Gonzalez, John Tonje, and the Celtics’ rookies. Can Gonzalez make an impact next season? Can Dillon Mitchell steal minutes from Hugo and Walsh?

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/e0cCWqKfH0A

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