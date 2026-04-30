Gary Washburn: “Everything Changes” if Celtics Lose 76ers Series | Big 3 NBA Podcast

In this episode, Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis break down what went wrong for the Celtics in Game 5 against the 76ers and discuss what needs to change for Boston heading into Game 6. They break down Joel Embiid’s impressive impact in Game 5 and how Philly exploited the Celtics’ weaknesses. Finally, Sherrod and Gary preview which Celtic will be under the most pressure in Game 6 and give their predictions for the series.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:59 Recapping Celtics’ Game 5 loss to 76ers. What needs to change heading into game 6?

15:50 Subscribe to CLNS Media on YouTube!

16:19 PrizePicks

18:50 Joel Embiid’s impact in this series; can he be stopped?

29:05 Who is under the most pressure in Game 6?

32:52 Series predictions!

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