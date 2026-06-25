Gary Washburn: Jaylen Brown Situation is Embarrassing for Celtics | Big 3 NBA Podcast

In this episode, Sherrod Blakely and Gary Washburn dive into the latest reports surrounding Jaylen Brown and react to comments from Brad Stevens after the draft on Tuesday night. They discuss the concerning manner in which this situation has unfolded, whether Brown will stay or go, and why the Celtics are shopping him. Later, the guys give their thoughts on Chris Cenac Jr. and Dillon Mitchell, and which one of them will be able to help the team sooner rather than later.

00:00 Intro

02:00 Discussing Jaylen Brown’s future

17:40 PrizePicks

18:46 How transparent has Brad Stevens been with Jaylen Brown?

25:00 Will Jaylen stay or go?

32:30 Thoughts on Chris Cenac Jr. and Dillon Mitchell

40:00 Thanks for watching!

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