Gary Washburn: Jayson Tatum Will Unlock Derrick White: “He is gonna eat.”

On a new episode of the Big 3 NBA Podcast, CLNS Media’s A. Sherrod Blakely, the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, and NBC10 Boston’s Kwani A. Lunis discuss Jayson Tatum’s return and what it means for the Boston Celtics.

Washburn explains why Derrick White could benefit the most with Tatum back on the floor:

“That’s the dude who’s going to eat here. That’s the guy that we all need to look out for … Derrick is gonna eat with Tatum and Brown both on the floor because now you’ve gotta compensate for guarding Tatum.”

Checkout the FULL EPISODE on CLNS Media ⬇️

The Big 3 NBA Podcast on CLNS Media is Powered by:

Prize Picks 💰 – ⁠https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠📲Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!