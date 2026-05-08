Gary Washburn: Joe Mazzulla is Being Out-Coached in Celtics Playoffs | Big 3 NBA Podcast

Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis dive into the Celtics 1st round playoff exit, and specifically discuss the status of Joe Mazzulla as the Head Coach. Once again the Celtics saw their season end with an early exit which has som Celtics fans questioning if Joe is the right man for the job Sherrod and Gary weigh in on the topic.

Gary on Joe’s recent playoff struggles:

“I think we’re seeing in the playoffs, he is being out-coached, and something’s gotta change.”

Sherrod also chimed in on Joe’s playoff struggles as well:

“Joe is slowly but surely establishing the reputation of being a really good regular-season coach. When you look at the totality of his postseasons as a coach, you take away the championship year, and it’s not looking good.”

.@GwashburnGlobe and @ASherrodblakely weigh in on Joe Mazzulla’s status as Celtics head coach: “I think we’re seeing in the playoffs, he is being out-coached, and something’s gotta change.” “Joe is slowly but surely establishing the reputation of being a really good… pic.twitter.com/Gd3fH8jH6C — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) May 7, 2026

When discussing possible solutions for next season Gary suggested maybe getting a new member of the coaching staff who maybe has previous head coaching experience or playing experience that can maybe help Joe get more feedback in certain situations.

Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/yHfkw9ZXwQg

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